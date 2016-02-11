NEWS

Snyder makes 400th blood donation

Huber Heights Police arrest report

Rotary Club adopts families for Christmas

Driver walks away from rollover crash

Two arrested in Miller Lane drug bust

Guess What’s New in Reading?

Task Force makes drug arrest

HUBER HEIGHTS — The Miami Valley Bulk Smuggling Task Force arrested a man from Chihuahua, Mexico on drug related charges on Wednesday following ...

December 15th, 2016 |  

Huber Heights seeks volunteers

HUBER HEIGHTS - The City of Huber Heights has announced vacancies on various boards and commissions.Applications will be accepted until January 8, 201...

December 14th, 2016 |  

Huber Heights Police arrest report

HUBER HEIGHTS — The following arrests were made by the Huber Heights Police Department. All individuals charged are presumed innocent until prov...

December 14th, 2016 |  

Fire and EMS runs

HUBER HEIGHTS — The following fire and EMS runs were made by the Huber Heights Fire Division between December 2-8:December 2EMS Assist COBBLESTO...

December 14th, 2016 |  

Huber Heights dedicates fire station

HUBER HEIGHTS — The long-awaited Huber Heights Fire Station 25 was dedicated on Friday afternoon with a crowd of current and retired firefighter...

December 13th, 2016 |  

Council moves to increase water pressure

HUBER HEIGHTS — Insufficient water pressure in some areas of Huber Heights caused some increased blood pressure at Monday night’s city cou...

December 13th, 2016 |  

SPORTS

Wayne places 24th at GMVWA

Wayne girls slaughter Elks

Wrestling team splits Super Dual

Wayne girls bury Miamisburg

MIAMISBURG — Wayne utilized a relentless press Saturday to totally disrupt the Miamisburg offense and got three quick baskets by Shai McGruder, ...

December 17th, 2016 |  

Wayne whips Northwestern

HUBER HEIGHTS — Wayne got it going early and rolled to an easy 90-38 win over Northwestern Pioneers (Indiana) Saturday night. The Warriors defen...

December 12th, 2016 |  

Wayne bowlers compete in two tournaments

CENTERVILLE — Over the weekend the Wayne bowling teams competed in two tournaments: the Greater Western Ohio Conference Preseason Tournament Sat...

December 12th, 2016 |  

Wayne struggles against Fairmont

HUBER HEIGHTS — The Wayne Warrior basketball team overcame early struggles to rally late and beat the Fairmont Firebirds 65-57 at Wayne High Sch...

December 10th, 2016 |  

Wayne bowling wins Big Blue Challenge

FAIRFIELD — December 3rd and 4th the Wayne Warriors Bowling teams competed in The Big Blue Challenge Tournament in Fairfield. The format consist...

December 8th, 2016 |  

Lady Warriors defeat Fairmont

HUBER HEIGHTS — The Wayne Warriors girls’ basketball team ran its record to 2-1 with a 56-44 victory over the 2-3 Fairmont Firebirds. Wayn...

December 8th, 2016 |  

MULTIMEDIA

LIFE

Storers celebrate 60th anniversary

Willie Nelson to perform at Rose Music Center

ZZ Top among top concerts at Rose Music Center

HUBER HEIGHTS — These concerts were recently announced by the Rose Music Center in Huber Heights:Brit Floyd - July 27Following its hugely succes...

April 13th, 2016 |  

April 5th, 2016 |  

Rose Music concerts

An evening with Gladys KnightThe “Empress of Soul” Gladys Knight is headed to Huber Heights, Ohio at Rose Music Center for a night of hit ...

March 18th, 2016 |  

It’s A Girl!

Chris and Debbie Ryan of Dayton have announced the birth of their daughter. Addyson Rae Ryan was born at 1:59 p.m. Tuesday, February 16, at Soin Medic...

March 8th, 2016 |  

Fecke, Legg to marry

Ted and Kathy Fecke are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter, Michelle Katherine, to Richard Paul Legg. Michelle is a life-long reside...

February 23rd, 2016 |  

Rose Music concerts

Barenaked Ladies in concert June 8Barenaked Ladies are once again taking their boisterous live shows to audiences nationwide this summer announcing La...

February 11th, 2016 |  

OPINION

Board recognizes educational service personnel

Teacher training, professional development is vital

Surviving the post-election melt down

Even voting is at issue in this election

One of the more intriguing aspects of this unusual election year is the extent to which the underpinning of the election itself — voting —...

November 7th, 2016 |  

Gunnell encourages parent-teacher conferences

The end of the first grading period was October 12 and the second grading period of the 2016 - 2017 school year begins on Monday, October 17. Families...

October 14th, 2016 |  

Intervention and Enrichment in elementary schools

Last week, I wrote about the hard work that needs to be done in order to improve student achievement and progress in all areas and for all students in...

October 6th, 2016 |  

State report cards are a moving target

It is difficult to hit a moving target. Yet, that is what schools and school districts throughout Ohio have been trying to do. Over the past several y...

September 29th, 2016 |  

Why this Democrat wants a strong Republican Party

I’ve been a Democrat all my life. I believe in the party’s values, I’m pleased when its candidates win elections, and I’m pers...

September 23rd, 2016 |  

Attendance critical for student achievement

Regular attendance is an important factor in a student’s achievement at school and helps prepare them for the world of work. Students not in sch...

September 22nd, 2016 |  

