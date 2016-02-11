Snyder makes 400th blood donation
Rotary Club adopts families for Christmas
Driver walks away from rollover crash
Two arrested in Miller Lane drug bust
Wayne girls slaughter Elks
Task Force makes drug arrest
HUBER HEIGHTS — The Miami Valley Bulk Smuggling Task Force arrested a man from Chihuahua, Mexico on drug related charges on Wednesday following ...
Huber Heights seeks volunteers
HUBER HEIGHTS - The City of Huber Heights has announced vacancies on various boards and commissions.Applications will be accepted until January 8, 201...
Huber Heights Police arrest report
HUBER HEIGHTS — The following arrests were made by the Huber Heights Police Department. All individuals charged are presumed innocent until prov...
Fire and EMS runs
HUBER HEIGHTS — The following fire and EMS runs were made by the Huber Heights Fire Division between December 2-8:December 2EMS Assist COBBLESTO...
Huber Heights dedicates fire station
HUBER HEIGHTS — The long-awaited Huber Heights Fire Station 25 was dedicated on Friday afternoon with a crowd of current and retired firefighter...
Council moves to increase water pressure
HUBER HEIGHTS — Insufficient water pressure in some areas of Huber Heights caused some increased blood pressure at Monday night’s city cou...
Wayne girls bury Miamisburg
MIAMISBURG — Wayne utilized a relentless press Saturday to totally disrupt the Miamisburg offense and got three quick baskets by Shai McGruder, ...
Wayne whips Northwestern
HUBER HEIGHTS — Wayne got it going early and rolled to an easy 90-38 win over Northwestern Pioneers (Indiana) Saturday night. The Warriors defen...
Wayne bowlers compete in two tournaments
CENTERVILLE — Over the weekend the Wayne bowling teams competed in two tournaments: the Greater Western Ohio Conference Preseason Tournament Sat...
Wayne struggles against Fairmont
HUBER HEIGHTS — The Wayne Warrior basketball team overcame early struggles to rally late and beat the Fairmont Firebirds 65-57 at Wayne High Sch...
Wayne bowling wins Big Blue Challenge
FAIRFIELD — December 3rd and 4th the Wayne Warriors Bowling teams competed in The Big Blue Challenge Tournament in Fairfield. The format consist...
Lady Warriors defeat Fairmont
HUBER HEIGHTS — The Wayne Warriors girls’ basketball team ran its record to 2-1 with a 56-44 victory over the 2-3 Fairmont Firebirds. Wayn...
ZZ Top among top concerts at Rose Music Center
HUBER HEIGHTS — These concerts were recently announced by the Rose Music Center in Huber Heights:Brit Floyd - July 27Following its hugely succes...
Rose Music concerts
An evening with Gladys KnightThe “Empress of Soul” Gladys Knight is headed to Huber Heights, Ohio at Rose Music Center for a night of hit ...
It’s A Girl!
Chris and Debbie Ryan of Dayton have announced the birth of their daughter. Addyson Rae Ryan was born at 1:59 p.m. Tuesday, February 16, at Soin Medic...
Fecke, Legg to marry
Ted and Kathy Fecke are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter, Michelle Katherine, to Richard Paul Legg. Michelle is a life-long reside...
Even voting is at issue in this election
One of the more intriguing aspects of this unusual election year is the extent to which the underpinning of the election itself — voting —...
Gunnell encourages parent-teacher conferences
The end of the first grading period was October 12 and the second grading period of the 2016 - 2017 school year begins on Monday, October 17. Families...
Intervention and Enrichment in elementary schools
Last week, I wrote about the hard work that needs to be done in order to improve student achievement and progress in all areas and for all students in...
State report cards are a moving target
It is difficult to hit a moving target. Yet, that is what schools and school districts throughout Ohio have been trying to do. Over the past several y...
Why this Democrat wants a strong Republican Party
I’ve been a Democrat all my life. I believe in the party’s values, I’m pleased when its candidates win elections, and I’m pers...
Attendance critical for student achievement
Regular attendance is an important factor in a student’s achievement at school and helps prepare them for the world of work. Students not in sch...