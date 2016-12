HUBER HEIGHTS — The following fire and EMS runs were made by the Huber Heights Fire Division between December 2-8:

December 2

EMS Assist COBBLESTONE

EMS Assist POWELL

Structure Fire OLD TROY

EMS Assist CREEK BED

EMS Assist BRANDT

EMS Assist JENNAGATE

EMS Assist BELLEFONTAINE

December 3

EMS Assist BRANDT

EMS Assist POWELL

EMS Assist TROWBRIDGE

EMS Assist SHALAMAR

December 4

Fire General Service CHAMBERSBURG

Illegal Burn REDMAPLE

Service Call CODY

Structure Fire BUSHNELL

Auto Accident With Injuries OLD TROY

Gas Leak (Natural) HARSHMANVILLE

EMS Assist TABBY

Carbon Monoxide (No Illness) CORLETT

December 5

EMS Assist SHOWPLACE

Auto Accident With Injuries OLD TROY

Fire Alarm CENTER POINT 70

Auto Accident With Injuries INTERSTATE 70@GREAT MIAMI RIVER

Auto Accident With Injuries CHAMBERSBURG

December 6

Fire Alarm CENTER POINT 70

EMS Assist VITEK

Auto Accident With Injuries OLD TROY PIKE@CHAMBERSBURG

Auto Accident With Injuries OLD TROY PIKE@EXECUTIVE

Auto Accident With Injuries CHARLESGATE RD@OLD TROY

EMS Assist DIAL

Auto Accident With Injuries BAVARIA PL@FISHBURG

EMS Assist FISHER

Auto Accident With Injuries BRANDT

EMS Assist ADAMS

EMS Assist BRANDT

December 7

Investigation (Odor) OLD TROY

EMS Assist PENNYSTON

Fire Alarm OLD TROY

Investigation (Odor) BARBARA

EMS Assist RIP RAP

December 8

EMS Assist KINGSBURY

http://hhcourier.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_Fire_Logo-1.jpg

Compiled by Darrell Wacker

Reach the Huber Heights Fire Division, call 233-1564.

Reach the Huber Heights Fire Division, call 233-1564.