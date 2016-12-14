Huber Heights Police arrest report

HUBER HEIGHTS — The following arrests were made by the Huber Heights Police Department. All individuals charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Arrestees listed Huber Heights address unless otherwise noted.
December 1
Jason L. Rose, 42, of Dayton, criminal trespass, obstructing official business, warrant arrest
James R. Damron, 28, of Dayton, physical control of vehicle while under influence
Tina M. Pizzino, 52 of Dayton, abusing harmful intoxicants
Billy Madewell III, 24 of St. Petersburg, FL, aggravated menacing, inducing panic, warrant arrest
Tonya L. Wright, 37, of Troy, theft
James W. Bond, 42, domestic violence
December 2
Howard L. Lankford, 18, receiving stolen property
Christopher R. Hill, 35, of New Carlisle, warrant arrest (x2)
Kenneth L. Bass, 27, of Dayton, domestic violence
Kathleen Y. Gates, 44, animal running at large
Nickie L. Storer, 38, domestic violence
December 3
Brooke A. Belcher, 24, assault
Tyler J. Ammon, 18, OVI
Alexandra R. Your, 25, criminal trespass
Joshua P. Boian, 31, of New Carlisle, disorerly conduct
Earl J. Reed, 32, of Dayton, possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia
Cassandra R. Cisneros, 23, of New Carlisle, theft, resisting arrest, warrant arrest
James A. Dalton, 42, of New Carlisle, theft, drug paraphernalia, felony drug possession
Leonard C. Wilcox, 39, of Dayton, felony warrant
Nicholos T. Jones, 31, of Dayton, domestic violence, warrant arrest
December 4
David K. Cokes, 38, of Dayton, OVI
Nicholas R. George, 24, of Springfield, theft
December 5
David B. Carroll, 18, of Springfield, warrant arrest
Stephanie M. Blevins, 31, warrant arrest
Kimberly R. Venable, 30, theft, criminal trespass
Russell L. Rue, 64, domestic violence
Sandra K. Lehman, 58, of Medway, theft without consent
Tommie L. Martin, 55, of Dayton, theft
Mitchell R. Caldwell, 40, of Dayton, warrant arrest x2
Ryan S. Daniel. 19, of Dayton, improperly handling firearms in a vehicle
December 6
Jimmy D. Good, 37, of Verona, KY, forgery
Emmette P. Lawrence, 29, of Dry Ridge, KY, forgery
Randy D. Jackson, 42, warrant arrest
December 7
Auria L. Taylor, 27, of Dayton, driving under suspension
Chrishawn L. Harvey, 29, felony domestic violence
Justin R. Moses, 29, of Dayton, theft, receiving stolen property
