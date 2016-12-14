Huber Heights Police arrest report

HUBER HEIGHTS — The following arrests were made by the Huber Heights Police Department. All individuals charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Arrestees listed Huber Heights address unless otherwise noted.

December 1

Jason L. Rose, 42, of Dayton, criminal trespass, obstructing official business, warrant arrest

James R. Damron, 28, of Dayton, physical control of vehicle while under influence

Tina M. Pizzino, 52 of Dayton, abusing harmful intoxicants

Billy Madewell III, 24 of St. Petersburg, FL, aggravated menacing, inducing panic, warrant arrest

Tonya L. Wright, 37, of Troy, theft

James W. Bond, 42, domestic violence

Tina M. Pizzino, 52, of Dayton, abusing harmful intoxicants

December 2

Howard L. Lankford, 18, receiving stolen property

Christopher R. Hill, 35, of New Carlisle, warrant arrest (x2)

Kenneth L. Bass, 27, of Dayton, domestic violence

Kathleen Y. Gates, 44, animal running at large

Nickie L. Storer, 38, domestic violence

December 3

Brooke A. Belcher, 24, assault

Tyler J. Ammon, 18, OVI

Alexandra R. Your, 25, criminal trespass

Joshua P. Boian, 31, of New Carlisle, disorerly conduct

Earl J. Reed, 32, of Dayton, possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia

Cassandra R. Cisneros, 23, of New Carlisle, theft, resisting arrest, warrant arrest

James A. Dalton, 42, of New Carlisle, theft, drug paraphernalia, felony drug possession

Leonard C. Wilcox, 39, of Dayton, felony warrant

Nicholos T. Jones, 31, of Dayton, domestic violence, warrant arrest

December 4

David K. Cokes, 38, of Dayton, OVI

Nicholas R. George, 24, of Springfield, theft

December 5

David B. Carroll, 18, of Springfield, warrant arrest

Stephanie M. Blevins, 31, warrant arrest

Kimberly R. Venable, 30, theft, criminal trespass

Russell L. Rue, 64, domestic violence

Sandra K. Lehman, 58, of Medway, theft without consent

Tommie L. Martin, 55, of Dayton, theft

Mitchell R. Caldwell, 40, of Dayton, warrant arrest x2

Ryan S. Daniel. 19, of Dayton, improperly handling firearms in a vehicle

December 6

Jimmy D. Good, 37, of Verona, KY, forgery

Emmette P. Lawrence, 29, of Dry Ridge, KY, forgery

Randy D. Jackson, 42, warrant arrest

December 7

Auria L. Taylor, 27, of Dayton, driving under suspension

Chrishawn L. Harvey, 29, felony domestic violence

Justin R. Moses, 29, of Dayton, theft, receiving stolen property

Note: All persons listed in the police reports have been charged with the crime shown. Listing here is not indicative of custodial arrest. Source-Huber Heights Police Division.

http://hhcourier.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_police-logo-3.jpg

Compiled by Darrell Wacker dwacker@civitasmedia.com

To contact the Huber Heights Police Division, call 233-1565.

To contact the Huber Heights Police Division, call 233-1565.