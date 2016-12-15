Task Force makes drug arrest

HUBER HEIGHTS — The Miami Valley Bulk Smuggling Task Force arrested a man from Chihuahua, Mexico on drug related charges on Wednesday following a traffic stop on I-70 in Huber Heights.

Alejandro Giron, 27, was arrested after the task force learned the vehicle was transporting a large amount of Heroin with an estimated street value of $70,000.00.

by task force members on Wednesday, after a traffic stop on westbound Interstate 70, in Huber Heights, Ohio.

Giron is being held in the Montgomery County Jail on Drug Trafficking and Possession of Drugs.

“This is another example of the ongoing battle against drug cartels bringing in illegal drugs into our communities,” said Montgomery County Sheriff Phil Plummer. “We recognize collaboration through federal, state and local partnerships are necessary to have a significant impact on the criminal organizations in Montgomery County and the Miami Valley.”

The Miami Valley Bulk Smuggling Task Force, which is part of the Ohio Attorney General’s Ohio Organized Crime Investigations Commission, is made up of officers from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, Miami Township Police Department, Montgomery County RANGE Task Force, Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation, Ohio State Highway Patrol, Homeland Security Investigations, Drug Enforcement Administration and Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

By Darrell Wacker dwacker@civitasmedia.com

Reach Darrell Wacker at 937-684-8983 or on Twitter @HH_Courier.

