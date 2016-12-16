Wayne JRROTC hosts drill competition

HUBER HEIGHTS — Wayne JROTC hosted the 4th Annual White-Fitzgerald Memorial Drill Competition on Saturday and took fourth place overall out of 12 schools. Visiting schools included two Army (Trotwood-Madison and Dayton Early College Academy), one Navy (Belmont), and eight Air Force (Knox County Career Center, Lebanon High School, Rutherford B. Hayes High School, Scott County High School, Springboro High School, Stebbins High School, Tecumseh High School, and Westland High School JROTC programs.

Individual awards went to Malik Abdushahid-Davis, Devin Leber, Hunter Cramer, Anthony Leverich and Kohlton Maish in the Armed Knockout competition. Team trophies were awarded to Wayne High School for second place Female Color Guard commanded by Alyssa Hardin and Unarmed Team Exhibition commanded by Jeffrey Shehee.

Wayne AFJROTC cadets would like to thank the Wayne JROTC Parent Boosters who did an incredible job seeking support from local businesses and citizens for the drill meet. Finally, thank you for the incredible community support and to the school administration and support staff for their help in what was a very successful event.

http://hhcourier.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_WayneROTC.jpeg Contributed photo