HUBER HEIGHTS — The Huber Heights City Schools and Huber Heights Police Department recently hosted the December Safety Patrol of the Month Luncheon at CiCi’s Pizza, where the top Safety Patrol Students are selected by their schools to eat at CiCi’s Pizza with a Police Officer.

Along with getting to eat free Pizza with an Officer the students are given a certificate and a prize from Officer Lambert. The Huber Heights Police and the Huber Heights VFW pay for the lunches at CiCi’s Pizza on Old Troy Pike in Huber Heights.

Pictured left to right is Huber Heights Police Officer Nick Lambert, Katlyn Sain and Avery Sullenberger-Charles H Huber Elementary, Donell Grant and Natalie Page-Monticello Elementary, Avary White and Elizabeth Paul-Rushmore Elementary, Haley Coyle, Peyton Penney, Allen Littler, and Kaden Miller-Valley Forge Elementary. http://hhcourier.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_SafetyPatrol.jpeg Pictured left to right is Huber Heights Police Officer Nick Lambert, Katlyn Sain and Avery Sullenberger-Charles H Huber Elementary, Donell Grant and Natalie Page-Monticello Elementary, Avary White and Elizabeth Paul-Rushmore Elementary, Haley Coyle, Peyton Penney, Allen Littler, and Kaden Miller-Valley Forge Elementary. Contributed photo