HUBER HEIGHTS (WDTN) – A driver walked away from a rollover crash in Huber Heights on Christmas Eve according to our news partners at WDTN Channel 2.

The accident happened around noon on State Route 4 near Chambersburg Road. Police say the driver lost control taking an off ramp and flipped over. No one was else was hurt.

The crash is under investigation.

The driver of this car was not injured in this rollover crash on State Route 4 on Christmas Eve. http://hhcourier.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_Huber-Crash.jpg The driver of this car was not injured in this rollover crash on State Route 4 on Christmas Eve. WDTN Photo