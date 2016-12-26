Rotary Club adopts families for Christmas

HUBER HEIGHTS – The Rotary Club of Huber Heights Ohio is celebrating over 25 years of their Adopt a Family at Christmas program. The club’s annual Golf Outing raises funds for the Adopt a Family at Christmas program along with additional donations from club members and a $4,000 donation from an anonymous donor.

The club is comprised of local business owners, business members, and public sector members. The club works with the Huber Heights City Schools to identify families that may need some help for Christmas. Once the families are identified and the funds are made available the parents of the children provide a Christmas wish list for each child that includes both practical items needed and some toys.

The Christmas wish list is provided to the Wayne High School Interact club where each club member is assigned a family and provided the money to go shopping. The Interact Club then brings all the purchased gifts to the Huber Heights Athletic Foundation Wayne Warrior room on the last day of school preceding the Christmas break to wrap all the gifts. Pizza is provided by the Rotary Club and the Huber Heights Athletic Foundation donates the beverages.

Once the gifts are wrapped, the family gifts are bundled together and a Rotarian is assigned to reach out to the family and deliver the gifts and a Kroger gift card. This year the Rotary Club of Huber Heights is co-sponsoring an exchange student from Chile, Antonia Ester Ronda Ortiz. Antonia participated in the shopping for a family and attending the wrapping party. This year the club is providing gifts to 39 families comprising of 91 children.

This is one of the many service opportunities that the Rotary Club of Huber Heights participates in either financially or volunteer hours within the local community, the surrounding area and even supporting an International LifePump project thru Design Outreach.

The Rotary Club of Huber Heights will be hosting a Fish Fry/Monte Carlo at the Huber Heights Athletic Foundation on February 11, 2017 from 6-11 p.m. Tickets are available in advance for $12 from any Huber Heights Rotarian or at the office of the Huber Heights Athletic Foundation. Tickets at the door the night of the event will be $15. Tickets include admission, food and beverages.

If you would be interested in becoming a Rotarian in Huber Heights, contact Pam Whited, membership chair, at pamela.whited@suez-na.com or call 937-233-3292.

Members of the Huber Heights Rotary Club, Wayne High School Interact Club, and the Huber Heights Athletic Foundation gathered to wrap presents for 39 families on Tuesday, Dec. 20.