Huber Heights Police arrest report

HUBER HEIGHTS — The following arrests were made by the Huber Heights Police Department. All individuals charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Arrestees listed Huber Heights address unless otherwise noted.
December 15
Javier A. Orozco, 33, warrant arrest (Clark Co.)
December 16
Barbara M. Colliton, 36, of Springfield, felony warrant arrest
December 17
Joshua R. Markham, 24, warrant arrest
Dontesz L. Brandon, 20, of Springfield, warrant arrest
Porca L. Dancy, 25, of Dayton, warrant arrest (Kettering)
December 18
Matthew R. Klassy, 28, falsification
Joshua S. Ewing, 27, assault
December 19
David W. Rose, 25, of Miamisburg, violation of protection order/consent agreement
Isaiah D. Wood, 29, possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia
Katrissa A. Warren, 18, inducing panic
Donyae I. L. Bobian, 18, inducing panic
December 20
Patrice D. Simmons, 37, of Dayton, theft without consent, two counts of contributing to unruliness/delinquency of a minor
Brandon M. Howard, 33, criminal trespass, menacing
William R. Hammond, 27, of Phillipsburg, theft without consent
Shannon M. Pence, 30, of Dayton, theft without consent, possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia
Jenniver L. Messer, 34, of Dayton, theft without consent
December 21
Dwayne K. Shiveley, 56, violation of protection order/consent agreement
Angela D. Shipp, 28, warrant arrest
Note: All persons listed in the police reports have been charged with the crime shown. Listing here is not indicative of custodial arrest. Source-Huber Heights Police Division.
To contact the Huber Heights Police Division, call 233-1565.