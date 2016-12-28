Huber Heights Police arrest report

HUBER HEIGHTS — The following arrests were made by the Huber Heights Police Department. All individuals charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Arrestees listed Huber Heights address unless otherwise noted.

December 15

Javier A. Orozco, 33, warrant arrest (Clark Co.)

December 16

Barbara M. Colliton, 36, of Springfield, felony warrant arrest

December 17

Joshua R. Markham, 24, warrant arrest

Dontesz L. Brandon, 20, of Springfield, warrant arrest

Porca L. Dancy, 25, of Dayton, warrant arrest (Kettering)

December 18

Matthew R. Klassy, 28, falsification

Joshua S. Ewing, 27, assault

December 19

David W. Rose, 25, of Miamisburg, violation of protection order/consent agreement

Isaiah D. Wood, 29, possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia

Katrissa A. Warren, 18, inducing panic

Donyae I. L. Bobian, 18, inducing panic

December 20

Patrice D. Simmons, 37, of Dayton, theft without consent, two counts of contributing to unruliness/delinquency of a minor

Brandon M. Howard, 33, criminal trespass, menacing

William R. Hammond, 27, of Phillipsburg, theft without consent

Shannon M. Pence, 30, of Dayton, theft without consent, possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia

Jenniver L. Messer, 34, of Dayton, theft without consent

December 21

Dwayne K. Shiveley, 56, violation of protection order/consent agreement

Angela D. Shipp, 28, warrant arrest

Note: All persons listed in the police reports have been charged with the crime shown. Listing here is not indicative of custodial arrest. Source-Huber Heights Police Division.

http://hhcourier.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_police-logo-4.jpg

Compiled by Darrell Wacker dwacker@civitasmedia.com

To contact the Huber Heights Police Division, call 233-1565.

To contact the Huber Heights Police Division, call 233-1565.