Huber Heights Performing Arts Hall of Fame Announces Class of 2017

HUBER HEIGHTS — The Huber Heights Performing Arts Hall of Fame announces its inductees for the class of 2017. There are 12 inductees with three of them being Posthumously. The inductees are:

Robert Gay – Jazz Saxophonist

Scott Huffman – Comedian and Voiceovers

Agnes McEnery – Huber Heights City Schools Music teacher – Posthumously

Tina McPhearson – Theater

Melissa Montag – Huber Heights City Schools Theatre teacher – Posthumously

Dr. Kimberle Moon – Performer, Educator, and Clinician who specializes in vocal health issues for singers, actors, and pastors.

Rick Moon – Singer, Vocalist

Sandra Moon – Theater, Opera, Singer, Educator

Jack Roseberry – Huber Heights City Schools Music teacher, Musician

Dr. William Schmid – Music educator, trumpeter

Dan Smith – Theater, Radio – Posthumously

Margo Smith – Country singer, Yodeler

The Hall of Fame dinner and inductions will be held Saturday March 11, 2017 at 6:00 PM at the Warrior Way Café at Wayne High School located at 5400 Chambersburg Rd., Huber Heights Ohio, 45424.

Added this year is the Huber Heights Performing Arts Hall of Fame “Performance Showcase.” All of the inductees will be performing for one night only on Friday March 10, 2017 at 7 p.m. at the Wayne High School Performing Arts Center. There will also be a special treat at the “Performance Showcase” when all three of the Moon’s will perform individually and together. Those that are posthumously inducted, will be included in the “Performance Showcase” using video and pictures.

Tickets for both the “Performance Showcase” and the Dinner & Inductions will be available on the website starting the week of December 26, 2016. Tickets will be available in single purchase for the ”Performance Showcase” or for the Dinner and introductions or there will be a discount (package) ticket for attending both events. The website address is www.hhpahof.org.

The Huber Heights Performing Arts Hall of Fame is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization under the state of Ohio.

Staff report

Reach David Thomas, President of the Huber Heights Performing Arts Hall of Fame, at 937-673-0217 or by email at david.thomas@hhpahof.org.

