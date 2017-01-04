Aullwood Audubon Center January Calendar

BUTLER TWP. — Warm up with a January visit to Aullwood. Enjoy the 2017 Ohio’s Natural Heritage Winter Speaker Series on Sunday afternoons at 2:30 p.m.! Join the weekly Morning Discovery Walks for Adults on Thursdays starting at 8:00 a.m. Take a hike in the light of the Snow Moon and visit the Farm for the Bird Prints in the Snow Farm Walk. General admission is $5.00/adult and $3.00/child unless otherwise noted. Members of Friends of Aullwood and National Audubon Society are admitted free.

January events at a glance

January 1, 2 – New Year’s Day Holiday – Aullwood Closed

January 5, 12, 19, 26 – Morning Discovery Walks for Adults, 8:00 – 9:30 a.m. (Center)

January 7 – February 26 – Nature Through a Lens, Raymond J. Mueller Photography Exhibit (Center)

January 10, 11 – Aullwood Closed – Staff Clean-Out Days (Center and Farm)

January 12, 13, 26, 27 – Project FeederWatch, 9:30 – 11:30 a.m. (Center)

January 12 – Snow Moon – Full Moon Walk, 6:30 – 8:00 p.m. (Center)

January 15 – 2017 Winter Speaker Series Program #1, The Beauty and Natural Wonder of Ohio, Tom Hissong – Education Manager, Aullwood Audubon Center and Farm, 2:30 p.m. (Center)

January 16 – Martin Luther King Day – Aullwood Closed

*January 21 – 2017 Center for Lifelong Learning Program, Drum Making Family Workshop – Chris Rowlands, Aullwood Environmental Education Specialist, 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. (Center)

January 22 – 2017 Winter Speaker Series Program #2, Baby Birds: An Artist Looks Into the Nest, Julie Zickefoose – Writer/ Artist, 2:30 p.m. (Center)

January 28 – Bird Prints in the Snow- Farm Walk, 2:30 p.m. (Farm)

January 29 – Nature Through a Lens, Raymond J. Mueller Photography Exhibit Reception, 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. (Center)

January 29 – 2017 Winter Speaker Series Program #3, The Orchids of Ohio and Their Habitats, Andrew Gibson – Botanist, Ohio Division of Natural Areas and Preserves, 2:30 p.m. (Center)

General admission is $5/adult and $3/child unless otherwise noted with an asterisk (*). Members of Friends of Aullwood and National Audubon Society are admitted free. Aullwood Center programs are held at 1000 Aullwood Road. Aullwood Farm programs are held at 9101 Frederick Pike. Call (937) 890-7360 for more information. Read more on our website www.aullwood.org.

Morning Discovery Walks for Adults

Thursdays, January 5, 12, 19 and 26 from 8:00 to 9:30 a.m. A weekly walk in Aullwood’s sanctuary reveals many exciting discoveries. Join Tom Hissong, Education Manager, to experience the beautiful winter landscape. Bring binoculars! (Center)

Raymond J. Mueller Photography Exhibit

From January 7th through February 26th Aullwood’s Hallway of Wonder at the Marie S. Aull Education Center is a wonderful place to view works of art. Aullwood is delighted to present Nature Through a Lens, the work of nature photographer and author Raymond J. Mueller. Ray explains his artistic journey: “I learned the old fashioned way starting with manual camera, lenses and a light meter and progressing to digital photography today. Like everything else I have done and will do, photography is a work in progress and there is always room for improvement. A really good photograph should create ‘visual music’ through interpretation and emotional attachment. If I can bring the viewer an awareness of the awesome beauty and spirituality inherent in the natural world then I have done my job.” All are welcome to attend a reception for the artist on Sunday, January 29th from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. (Center)

Project FeederWatch

Thursdays and Fridays, January 12, 13, 26 and 27 from 9:30 – 11:30 a.m. Count birds, drink coffee, eat donuts, share stories, and count more birds. These bird counts contribute to scientific studies at the Cornell Lab of Ornithology. Visit the Cornell web site at www.bird.cornell.edu/pfw for more information. (Center)

Snow Moon – Full Moon Walk

Thursday, January 12 from 6:30 to 8:00 p.m. Snow is part of the beauty of winter. It is a great protector when it blankets the ground and insulates hibernating animals against winter’s cold winds. Join an Aullwood naturalist for an evening walk in the light of the beautiful Snow Moon. Bundle up for the cold night air. (Center)

Aullwood Winter Speaker Series

Sunday, January 15 from 2:30 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. is Aullwood’s first Winter Speaker Series program,

“The Beauty and Natural Wonder of Ohio” presented by Tom Hissong – Education Manager.

Join Tom Hissong, Aullwood’s Education Manager when he presents a special PowerPoint program using his color photographs to reminisce about his over 40 years of exciting explorations, discoveries and teachings about Ohio’s natural wonders. Tom’s fascinating program will take the audience to some of his favorite areas throughout Ohio. Starting in his own backyard, Tom will talk about native plants and animals that he has observed close to home. Travel to southern Ohio to experience some of the native prairies in Adams County, enjoy the scenic beauty of Scioto State Forest and the Hocking Hills region. A visit to central Ohio will focus on the wildlife of Killdeer

Plains Wildlife Area. Finally travel to Lake Erie to experience the wonder of spring bird migration at Magee Marsh Wildlife Area and Ottawa National Wildlife Refuge.

Drum Making Family Workshop

Saturday, January 21 from 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. is our first Center for Lifelong learning class at the Marie S. Aull Education Center. The Drum Making Family Workshop will be led by our own Chris Rowlands. Good bye winter blues and hello fun family music! Make your own handmade drum that sounds much like a Native American one. Learn the basics of playing your drum and creating unique beats.

All supplies and tools will be provided, including wooden sides, hammers, nails and paint. A short nature hike will be included weather and time permitting. Make some noise and beat your way through the end of winter. Instructor, Chris Rowlands, has been performing for 26 years and brings his humor as well as his love for music to the workshop. Chris has used his handmade drum in his studio recordings. Price: $20 Member FoA, $30 Non-member. Price for family (up to 4 people): $45 Member FoA $55 Non-member / Class limit: 15 (5 minimum) – Level: Beginner.

Aullwood Winter Speaker Series

Sunday, January 22 from 2:30 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. is Aullwood’s second Winter Speaker Series program, “Baby Birds: An Artist Looks Into the Nest” presented by Julie Zickefoose – Writer/ Artist. In 2002, Julie began a 13-year project documenting the daily changes in 17 bird species from hatching to fledging. Baby Birds is the enchanting result, with more than 500 life studies that hop, crawl and flutter through its pages. In this talk, Julie shares her influences as well as her artistic process, a must-see for the aspiring natural history artist. The work, wonder and fun of studying nestlings, including being foster mother to orphaned hummingbirds, chimney swifts and bluebirds, makes for an irresistible and highly inspirational presentation.

Writer/artist Julie Zickefoose, author of Letters from Eden, and The Bluebird Effect, is a Contributing Editor to Bird Watcher’s Digest. Julie loves to introduce people to birdwatching, speaking at a number of festivals around the country, and now leads natural history excursions abroad. Her new book is Baby Birds: An Artist Looks Into the Nest (2016). She lives with her family on an 80-acre wildlife sanctuary in Appalachian Ohio.

Bird Prints in the Snow – Farm Walk

Saturday, January 28 starting at 2:30 p.m. Brrrrr, it’s cold outside! Help feed the birds at the farm during these cold winter months. Make several different types of simple bird feeders and leave your mark at Aullwood. Hang one of your bird feeders outside and watch the birds consume their edible treat. Take your other bird feeder home and enjoy watching birds from the warmth of your kitchen. After being outside, enjoy some hot chocolate and cookies. Bundle up before you come to visit! (Farm)

Aullwood Winter Speaker Series

Sunday, January 29 from 2:30 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. is Aullwood’s third Winter Speaker Series program,

“The Orchids of Ohio and Their Habitats” presented by Andrew Gibson – Field Botanist, ODNR Division of Natural Areas and Preserves. Did you know that Ohio is home to nearly 50 different species of wild orchid? They are some of our most visually stunning and/or rare wildflowers and come in a wide array of shapes, colors and sizes.

Come find out more about these intricate plants and their life histories, diversity, distributions, traits etc. featuring photography from Andrew’s many botanical travels to find and study these remarkable plants. Andrew Lane Gibson is a field botanist for the Ohio Division of Natural Areas & Preserves where he monitors, surveys and manages the state’s rare flora and ecosystems. He studied wildlife management and biology at Hocking College, and plant biology and ecology at Ohio University. An overall naturalist, Andrew is also an ardent nature photographer and writer, publishing a popular nature blog, The Buckeye Botanist.

Bird Seed and More!

We still have some wonderful birdseed for sale at the Marie S. Aull Education Center as well as many unique gifts at the Aullwood Nature Store. We have the black oil sunflower seeds in #40 and #20 lb. bags. Sunflower seeds are very attractive to cardinals, chickadees, goldfinches, titmice, and more. Please note there is no admission to shop in the Aullwood Nature Store! (Center)

Aullwood Nature Center http://hhcourier.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_Aullwood-Nature-Center-in-Snow.jpg Aullwood Nature Center

Staff report

Reach the Aullwood Audubon Center at 890-7360.

Reach the Aullwood Audubon Center at 890-7360.