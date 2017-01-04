Huber Heights Police arrest report

HUBER HEIGHTS — The following arrests were made by the Huber Heights Police Department. All individuals charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Arrestees listed Huber Heights address unless otherwise noted.
December 22
Caleb A. Smith, 20, of Reynoldsburg, warrant arrest
Jaimie L. Beyer, 26, of Xenia, possession of marijuana
Squire A. Nooks, of Xenia, open container violation
Dustin T. Jeffries, 25, of Centerville, warrant arrest (Miami Co.)
December 23
Charles M. S. Powell, 30, warrant arrest
Timothy A. Schroeder, 30, of Dayton, warrant arrest
Adrianne M. Miller, 33, of Rossburg, felony warrant arrest
Michelle M. Williamson, 47, of Vandalia, theft, warrant arrest
Faith R. Browning, 19, of Dayton, theft
December 24
Billie J. Melton, 42, of New Carlisle, warrant arrest
Davion G. McGhee, 22, felony receiving stolen property
Jamie L. Kreig, 24, warrant arrest
Dustin T. Middleton, obstructing official business
December 25
John H. Fischer, 70, of Cincinnati, OVI
Thomas R. Oiler, 37, of Dayton, warrant arrest
Crystal M. Combs, 30, of Dayton, warrant arrest
Ferris J. Mathis, 27, of Dayton, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest
Bobbie J. Parsons, 36, warrant arrest
Matthew C. Mosley, 38, of West Milton, warrant arrest
Katelyn N. Miesse, 18, unauthorized use of motor vehicle, possession of drugs, offenses involving underage persons
December 26
Jeremie S. Meshell, 31, of Dayton, felony warrant
Joshua S. Eldridge, 26, of Troy, OVI
Ralph S. Marrero, 50, domestic violence
Rut N. Semprit-Marrero, 42, domestic violence
December 27
Bob. W. McKenzie, 49, of Chicago, felony deception to obtain dangerous drug
December 28
Keith M. Taylor, 25, of Camden, assault
Ta’Auna L. Fishwick, 19, warrant arrest
Shannon L. Antaramian, 28, at large, drug paraphernalia
Note: All persons listed in the police reports have been charged with the crime shown. Listing here is not indicative of custodial arrest. Source-Huber Heights Police Division.
To contact the Huber Heights Police Division, call 233-1565.