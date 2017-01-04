Huber Heights Police arrest report

HUBER HEIGHTS — The following arrests were made by the Huber Heights Police Department. All individuals charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Arrestees listed Huber Heights address unless otherwise noted.

December 22

Caleb A. Smith, 20, of Reynoldsburg, warrant arrest

Jaimie L. Beyer, 26, of Xenia, possession of marijuana

Squire A. Nooks, of Xenia, open container violation

Dustin T. Jeffries, 25, of Centerville, warrant arrest (Miami Co.)

December 23

Charles M. S. Powell, 30, warrant arrest

Timothy A. Schroeder, 30, of Dayton, warrant arrest

Adrianne M. Miller, 33, of Rossburg, felony warrant arrest

Michelle M. Williamson, 47, of Vandalia, theft, warrant arrest

Faith R. Browning, 19, of Dayton, theft

December 24

Billie J. Melton, 42, of New Carlisle, warrant arrest

Davion G. McGhee, 22, felony receiving stolen property

Jamie L. Kreig, 24, warrant arrest

Dustin T. Middleton, obstructing official business

December 25

John H. Fischer, 70, of Cincinnati, OVI

Thomas R. Oiler, 37, of Dayton, warrant arrest

Crystal M. Combs, 30, of Dayton, warrant arrest

Ferris J. Mathis, 27, of Dayton, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest

Bobbie J. Parsons, 36, warrant arrest

Matthew C. Mosley, 38, of West Milton, warrant arrest

Katelyn N. Miesse, 18, unauthorized use of motor vehicle, possession of drugs, offenses involving underage persons

December 26

Jeremie S. Meshell, 31, of Dayton, felony warrant

Joshua S. Eldridge, 26, of Troy, OVI

Ralph S. Marrero, 50, domestic violence

Rut N. Semprit-Marrero, 42, domestic violence

December 27

Bob. W. McKenzie, 49, of Chicago, felony deception to obtain dangerous drug

December 28

Keith M. Taylor, 25, of Camden, assault

Ta’Auna L. Fishwick, 19, warrant arrest

Shannon L. Antaramian, 28, at large, drug paraphernalia

Note: All persons listed in the police reports have been charged with the crime shown. Listing here is not indicative of custodial arrest. Source-Huber Heights Police Division.

Compiled by Darrell Wacker dwacker@civitasmedia.com

To contact the Huber Heights Police Division, call 233-1565.

