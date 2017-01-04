Huber Heights trash service to change next week

HUBER HEIGHTS — The City of Huber Heights and Republic Services have announced changes to the city’s trash and recycling collection beginning Monday, Jan. 9, 2017.

Republic Service will begin to collect all Trash and Recycle materials on Wednesday and Thursday of each week eliminating the five-day a week pick up. This will ensure improved customer service for residents. It will allow Republic Services the ability to recover quickly from any issues and will allow timely and efficient pick up of all MSW and Recyclable materials.

Click here for the 2017 Recycling and Trash Collection Calendar and pick up schedule maps.

The schedule change will include Recycling with the picked up continuing on a bi-weekly basis. The date is based on odd and even calendar dates beginning with Sunday as the start of the week. Attached you will find a calendar and maps to clarify any information.

Contact Republic Services with questions or concerns at 937-268-8110.

By Darrell Wacker dwacker@civitasmedia.com