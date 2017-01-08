Hart Scholarship Fish Fry nears

HUBER HEIGHTS – The Huber Heights Athletic Foundation (HHAF) is having its annual fundraiser for the Hart Scholarship on Saturday, February 4, 2017 from 6 – 11 p.m. at the Huber Heights Athletic Foundation Wayne Bingo Hall located at 5367 Fishburg Rd. in Huber Heights.

This fish fry is the major fundraising event that is used to fund a pair of $ 8,000 scholarships given to one male and one female senior student athlete at Wayne High School each year. However, this event typically raises only around $10,000 of the needed $16,000 goal. The remaining funds come from weekly Bingo and other HHAF sponsored events.

“Last year we held a concert and prior years we have hosted dinners and dances,” said Frank Wylie, a member of the HHAF Board of Directors. “Ongoing community support is critical to us being able to maintain the current level of scholarship giving as attendance at our weekly Bingo sessions (Saturday and Sunday from 1-4 p.m.) and HHAF sponsored events has been much lower than anticipated to continue giving at the level needed to support the schools and community in Huber Heights.

“Without your support, as we come together as a community with food, fun, and Warrior Pride for our deserving scholar athletes in Huber Heights, we would not be able to continue to assist them in pursuing their future dreams and goals at the collegiate level. We are extremely grateful to all those who have made this event an annual tradition of charitable giving and fun and hope to see many new faces this year as well.”

Ticket presale is available, with presale prices being $12 per ticket and tickets at the door being $15 the night of the event. Kids under six eat free. Wayne High School varsity sports coaches, HHAF Board members, and the HHAF front office staff will have tickets available for presale. Please see the event page on Facebook.

Event activities include raffles with tickets being $1 each, 6 for $5 and “arms length” for $10 and there will be many awesome door prizes given away throughout the night; Monte Carlo Games including Texas Hold ‘Em tables, “Chuck-a-Luck”, “Showdown; and instant tickets for sale during the evening for cash prizes.

There will be a donation box available for additional contributions as well… and advertising for your business or organization for the evening is available for $150 plus your banner/signage.

Christy’s Catering will prepare the fish (Cod) and the sides. There will also be fries and chicken, polish sausage and cole slaw available. All you can eat with a beer truck provided for our 21 and older guests (please drink responsibly).

On site security will be provided and there will an ATM on site for your convenience.

Huber Heights Athletic Foundation sponsors scholarships

By Darrell Wacker dwacker@civitasmedia.com

Reach Darrell Wacker at 937-684-8983 or on Twitter @HH_Courier.

