Republic cancels plans to change Huber Heights trash service

HUBER HEIGHTS – Republic Services has cancelled the changes to trash service in Huber Heights indefinitely. That announcement was posted on the city’s web site.

According to the notice, all trash and recycle routes will remain as they currently are; therefore service will continue on the same days with no changes at this time. Republic Services will send a phone call and other announcements to customers very soon.

Although there may be adjustments to a few addresses for a day or so as the route changes are cancelled, this decision was made to ensure the most consistency for Huber Heights customers at this time.

If there are any pickup issues, please contact Republic Services service line at 800-543-1339.

http://hhcourier.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_HuberHeightsLogo.jpg

Trash service will continue on current schedule indefinitely

By Darrell Wacker dwacker@civitasmedia.com

Reach Darrell Wacker at 937-684-8983 or on Twitter @HH_Courier.

Reach Darrell Wacker at 937-684-8983 or on Twitter @HH_Courier.