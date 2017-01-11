Huber Heights Police arrest report

HUBER HEIGHTS — The following arrests were made by the Huber Heights Police Department. All individuals charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Arrestees listed Huber Heights address unless otherwise noted.
December 29
Kelle S. Venable, 55, warrant arrest
December 30
Anthony E. Leonard, 24, at large, OVI physical control
Cierra D. Jefferson, 26, criminal damaging
Thelma M. Arden, 49, of Dayton, theft without consent, warrant arrest
Christina M. Strykowski, 35, of Dayton, theft without consent, possession of drug paraphernalia
December 31
Markita R. Watts, 24, of Dayton, theft
Denequa L. McDonald, 22, of Dayton, theft
Brandy M. Still, 20, of Dayton, OVI
Davion G. McGhee, 22, OVI physical control, possession of drugs
Gary R. Winn, 36, felony warrant arrest
January 1
Chelsea E. Teegarden, 26, of Cincinnati, warrant arrest
Bradley M. Dawkins, 24, of Dayton, warrant arrest, drug paraphernalia
Stephanie L. Green, 28, of Jamestown, theft
Rachael M. Kenner, 39, of Piqua, warrant arrest (Miami County)
Nicholas W. Littlefield, 24, of New Carlisle, drug paraphernalia
Cathy M. Gray, 50, of New Carlisle, warrant arrest
Sean M. Gabbard, 36, of Tipp City, domestic violence (belief of imminent threat), aggravated menacing
January 2
Kenneth Hamlet, 44, of Columbus, felony warrant arrest
Tuan A. Mai, 30, of Dayton, felony warrant arrest
January 3
Robert V. Blake, 52, violation of protective order, resisting arrest
Marcedez A. Lawrence, 19, of Toledo, menacing
Mark S. Diehl, 54, drug paraphernalia
Selena M. Hickman, 20, of Fairborn, theft
Michael L. Dempsey, 23, of Dayton, theft
January 4
Terrance D. Bass, 24, possession of marijuana
Dionne C. Cooper, 19, of Dayton, theft
Allyson S. Anderson, 20, of Dayton, theft without consent, criminal trespass
Gene A. Bozarth, 43, of Riverside, warrant arrest
Gregory R. Davenport, 62, of Dayton, warrant arrest
Note: All persons listed in the police reports have been charged with the crime shown. Listing here is not indicative of custodial arrest. Source-Huber Heights Police Division.
To contact the Huber Heights Police Division, call 233-1565.