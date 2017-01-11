Huber Heights Police arrest report

HUBER HEIGHTS — The following arrests were made by the Huber Heights Police Department. All individuals charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Arrestees listed Huber Heights address unless otherwise noted.

December 29

Kelle S. Venable, 55, warrant arrest

December 30

Anthony E. Leonard, 24, at large, OVI physical control

Cierra D. Jefferson, 26, criminal damaging

Thelma M. Arden, 49, of Dayton, theft without consent, warrant arrest

Christina M. Strykowski, 35, of Dayton, theft without consent, possession of drug paraphernalia

December 31

Markita R. Watts, 24, of Dayton, theft

Denequa L. McDonald, 22, of Dayton, theft

Brandy M. Still, 20, of Dayton, OVI

Davion G. McGhee, 22, OVI physical control, possession of drugs

Gary R. Winn, 36, felony warrant arrest

January 1

Chelsea E. Teegarden, 26, of Cincinnati, warrant arrest

Bradley M. Dawkins, 24, of Dayton, warrant arrest, drug paraphernalia

Stephanie L. Green, 28, of Jamestown, theft

Rachael M. Kenner, 39, of Piqua, warrant arrest (Miami County)

Nicholas W. Littlefield, 24, of New Carlisle, drug paraphernalia

Cathy M. Gray, 50, of New Carlisle, warrant arrest

Sean M. Gabbard, 36, of Tipp City, domestic violence (belief of imminent threat), aggravated menacing

January 2

Kenneth Hamlet, 44, of Columbus, felony warrant arrest

Tuan A. Mai, 30, of Dayton, felony warrant arrest

January 3

Robert V. Blake, 52, violation of protective order, resisting arrest

Marcedez A. Lawrence, 19, of Toledo, menacing

Mark S. Diehl, 54, drug paraphernalia

Selena M. Hickman, 20, of Fairborn, theft

Michael L. Dempsey, 23, of Dayton, theft

January 4

Terrance D. Bass, 24, possession of marijuana

Dionne C. Cooper, 19, of Dayton, theft

Allyson S. Anderson, 20, of Dayton, theft without consent, criminal trespass

Gene A. Bozarth, 43, of Riverside, warrant arrest

Gregory R. Davenport, 62, of Dayton, warrant arrest

Note: All persons listed in the police reports have been charged with the crime shown. Listing here is not indicative of custodial arrest. Source-Huber Heights Police Division.

http://hhcourier.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_police-logo-1.jpg

Compiled by Darrell Wacker dwacker@civitasmedia.com

To contact the Huber Heights Police Division, call 233-1565.

To contact the Huber Heights Police Division, call 233-1565.