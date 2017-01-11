Chamber of Commerce seeks Ambassadors

HUBER HEIGHTS — The Huber Heights Chamber of Commerce is looking for retired or current business people who may be interested in becoming Ambassadors for the Huber Heights Chamber. Chamber Executive Director Mark Bruns explains that the program is designed to serve as the public relations arm of the Huber Heights Chamber of Commerce. The Ambassadors will be visible, prestigious volunteers who will be making goodwill calls to current members and welcome new members to the Huber Heights Chamber. They will assist and help staff at official Huber Heights Chamber events, and serve as a representative of the Huber Heights Chamber throughout the community.

To qualify, Ambassadors must be must be knowledgeable of Chamber services and programs, as well as, the area business community.

Ambassadors must support the Chamber and have a strong desire for community involvement. They will attend a New Member Orientation and will be asked to volunteer a minimum of 3 to 5 hours per month.

Ambassadors must be a member of The Ambassador Program. An annual membership fee of $20.00 will apply to each Ambassador. The annual membership fee will be used toward the initial membership badge cost and thereafter help to fund future Ambassador Events and related costs. Ambassadors will make a one year commitment to the program.

Some of the duties of the Ambassadors will be to attend ribbon cuttings, ground breakings, and special ceremonies to represent the Chamber and participate in various activities. They will serve as a host or hostess at Chamber functions or by request, assist with Chamber programs such as WINGS, the Chamber Bowl, Community Update, Risk Management Council meetings, Business Before and after Hours, Chamber Golf Outing, and Business Expo as well as other special events.

Applications are now being accepted so If you are interested in joining The Ambassador Program please call Mark Bruns at 233-5700, or e-mail the Chamber of Commerce at www. chamber.director@hubercc.com.

By Mark Bruns Huber Heights Chamber of Commerce

Reach Mark Bruns at 233-5700.

