Weisenborn students kick off Don’t Text and Drive campaign

12 Junior High Crime Watch members from Weisenborn Junior High attended a Wayne High School girls basketball game to kick off a Don’t Text and Drive Campaign. The Crime Watch students emphasized the importance of paying attention to the road at all times and to stay away from distractions like using your phone while driving. These students even went as far as putting “Don’t Text and Drive” Flyers on the vehicles during the game.

