Heights Hoops of Love set for Jan. 24

HUBER HEIGHTS — Heights Hoops of Love will bring Wayne High School, United Rehabilitation Services, businesses, and individuals together for a night of fun and community engagement.

Suphur Grove United Methodist Church is sponsoring Heights Hoops of Love on Tuesday, Jan. 24 when the Wayne Warriors host Centerville at the Wayne High School Gymnasium. Game time is set for 7:30 p.m.

Individuals and businesses will have an opportunity to submit a sponsorship both online or by check. Sponsoring businesses will be recognized with announcements throughout the game.

The first 20 businesses to submit a sponsorship will receive:

2 free tickets to the game

Their logo printed on the event flyer

Table space at the event

100% of the donations are tax deductible and will go directly to support programs for children and adults with disabilities at United Rehabilitation Services (URS).

For more information and on-line donations go to WWW.SULPHURGROVE.ORG scroll down and click on the Heights Hoops of Love logo. Or contact Dawn at 937- 689-2502.

Sulphur Grove UMS, local businesses to support URS