HUBER HEIGHTS — The following fire and EMS runs were made by the Huber Heights Fire Division between December 29-January 3:

December 29

Auto Accident With Injuries BELLEFONTAINE

EMS Assist OLD COUNTRY

Fire Alarm OLD TROY

EMS Assist CHATSWORTH

Fire Alarm PERSIMMON WA

EMS Assist LEAWOOD

December 30

EMS Assist KORNER

EMS Assist FISHBURG

Spill (Small) CHARLESGATE

EMS Assist COTTONWOOD

Fire Alarm ADAMS

EMS Assist COUNTRY PARK

EMS Assist SAFFRON

Investigation (Odor) HARSHMANVILLE

December 31

EMS Assist HOLBROOK

EMS Assist CHAMPAIGN

EMS Assist CHAMBERSBURG

Auto Accident With Injuries TAYLORSVILLE RD@MOUNT HOOD

EMS Assist VITEK

Electrical Hazard (Outside) CURRY

January 1

Mutual Aid SILVERDOME

January 2

EMS Assist RIP RAP

EMS Assist COCO

Vehicle Fire DIAL

EMS Assist BELLEFONTAINE

Mutual Aid GANDER EAST

Auto Accident With Injuries INTERSTATE 70@INTERSTATE 75

EMS Assist BRANDT

Mutual Aid VALLEY

January 3

EMS Assist BUFORT

EMS Assist BLUEFLAG

EMS Assist CHARLESGATE

EMS Assist CITADEL

EMS Assist MOUNT MCKINLEY

EMS Assist CHAMBERSBURG

EMS Assist NEW CARLISLE

EMS Assist MENLO

Gas Leak (Natural) CHARLESGATE

EMS Assist BERGAN

EMS Assist SHULL

EMS Assist POWELL

Compiled by Darrell Wacker

Reach the Huber Heights Fire Division, call 233-1564.

