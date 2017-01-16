Weisenborn Science Fair winners

The Weisenborn Science Fair was held on January 11. The students worked very hard on their projects, and did a fantastic job presenting to the judges. Congratulations to the top 12 Science Fair participants — Aubryanna Hall; Sophie Coulibaly; Hannah Howell; Neenah Kim; Kaylah Vorhees; Julia Norris; Sarai Combs; Allie Dodge; Nathanael Bentz; Cayleigh Turner; J.W. Rucker; and Mia Bailey. These students qualify for the district science fair which will be held on February 8.

