Huber Heights police seek information

HUBER HEIGHTS — The Huber Heights Police are seeking information regarding a theft from a vehicle in the 5300 block of Heather Way.

Police were told that a suspect was stealing items from a car when the suspect was confronted by the owner.

The suspect, described as a male wearing a light colored hoodie and jeans, fled on foot. Officers and a canine unit tracked the suspect to the area of Hilgeford Drive and Lofino Court but could not find the suspect. Some items in the theft were recovered.

The theft is under police investigation and anyone with information about this crime is asked to contact the Huber Heights Police Department at 233-2080.

By Darrell Wacker dwacker@civitasmedia.com

Reach Darrell Wacker at 937-684-8983 or on Twitter @VandaliaDrummer.

Reach Darrell Wacker at 937-684-8983 or on Twitter @VandaliaDrummer.