HHCS Strategic Plan forum rescheduled

HUBER HEIGHTS – The Huber Heights City Schools Strategic Plan progress forum that was cancelled in December due to inclement weather has been reschedule for January 19, 2017 in the Weisenborn Cafeteria from 6:00 – 7:30 p.m.

This winter, the Huber Heights City Schools are launching a mid-point review of our Five-Year Strategic Plan, Children First 2020. The plan focuses on five core areas:

Sustain academic excellence

Reinforce positive school communities

Enhance staff leadership

Foster community support

Assure financial stability

Now, as we reach the mid-point of our five-year plan, we are seeking community input on our progress. Staff, parents, and community members have been invited to attend the meeting.

If you have questions, contact the district at 237-6300.

