Huber Heights Police arrest report

HUBER HEIGHTS — The following arrests were made by the Huber Heights Police Department. All individuals charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Arrestees listed Huber Heights address unless otherwise noted.

January 5

Kenneth L. Bass, 27, of Dayton, violation of protection order

Brianna J. Kammer, 26, of Dayton, possession of drug paraphernalia

Adam K. Cottrill, 23, at large, warrant arrest x2

Austin O. Vest, 21, warrant arrest

January 6

Thomas E. Kennedy, 56, felony domestic violence

January 7

Bradley E. Bernard, 41, of Piqua, criminal trespassing, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest

James W. Reittinger, 43, of Tipp City, domestic violence

Kenneth D. Patterson, 32, of Dayton, falsification, felony warrant arrest x2

Jared N. Darden, 34, OVI

Aaron E. Miller, 21, of Dayton, theft

Jessica L. Kerr, 37, of Fairborn, theft

January 8

Nijer J. Gray, 24, warrant arrest

Tanya M. Dandridge, 40, of Dayton, resisting arrest, warrant arrest

Justus A. Posey, 18, warrant arrest

Jasmine V. McKinney, 18, of Dayton, theft

Weston R. Fuchs, 48, of Dayton, felony violation of protection order

Michelle L. Adams, 40, OVI

January 9

Trow W. Robinson, 20, of Dayton, theft

Brian C. Roberts, 37, violation of protection order

January 10

Shawn E. Bolding, 49, of Columbus, driving while suspended, open container violation

Jessica A. miller, 42, of Dayton, drug paraphernalia

Ashley R. Hill, 33, theft

Robert A. Fraser, 48, OVI

January 11

April M. Shutts, 30, warrant arrest

Johnny D. Turner, 38, theft

Brandy C. Crowder, 35, of Dayton, theft

Kimberly S. Short, 59, of Englewood, theft

Bobbie J. Parson, 36, at large, warrant arrest

Matthey C. Mosley, 38, of Vandalia, warrant arrest x2

To contact the Huber Heights Police Division, call 233-1565.

