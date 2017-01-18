Huber Heights Police arrest report

HUBER HEIGHTS — The following arrests were made by the Huber Heights Police Department. All individuals charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Arrestees listed Huber Heights address unless otherwise noted.
January 5
Kenneth L. Bass, 27, of Dayton, violation of protection order
Brianna J. Kammer, 26, of Dayton, possession of drug paraphernalia
Adam K. Cottrill, 23, at large, warrant arrest x2
Austin O. Vest, 21, warrant arrest
January 6
Thomas E. Kennedy, 56, felony domestic violence
January 7
Bradley E. Bernard, 41, of Piqua, criminal trespassing, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest
James W. Reittinger, 43, of Tipp City, domestic violence
Kenneth D. Patterson, 32, of Dayton, falsification, felony warrant arrest x2
Jared N. Darden, 34, OVI
Aaron E. Miller, 21, of Dayton, theft
Jessica L. Kerr, 37, of Fairborn, theft
January 8
Nijer J. Gray, 24, warrant arrest
Tanya M. Dandridge, 40, of Dayton, resisting arrest, warrant arrest
Justus A. Posey, 18, warrant arrest
Jasmine V. McKinney, 18, of Dayton, theft
Weston R. Fuchs, 48, of Dayton, felony violation of protection order
Michelle L. Adams, 40, OVI
January 9
Trow W. Robinson, 20, of Dayton, theft
Brian C. Roberts, 37, violation of protection order
January 10
Shawn E. Bolding, 49, of Columbus, driving while suspended, open container violation
Jessica A. miller, 42, of Dayton, drug paraphernalia
Ashley R. Hill, 33, theft
Robert A. Fraser, 48, OVI
January 11
April M. Shutts, 30, warrant arrest
Johnny D. Turner, 38, theft
Brandy C. Crowder, 35, of Dayton, theft
Kimberly S. Short, 59, of Englewood, theft
Bobbie J. Parson, 36, at large, warrant arrest
Matthey C. Mosley, 38, of Vandalia, warrant arrest x2
Note: All persons listed in the police reports have been charged with the crime shown. Listing here is not indicative of custodial arrest. Source-Huber Heights Police Division.
To contact the Huber Heights Police Division, call 233-1565.