Huber Heights Police arrest report

HUBER HEIGHTS — The following arrests were made by the Huber Heights Police Department. All individuals charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Arrestees listed Huber Heights address unless otherwise noted.

January 12

Deann N. Thompson, 32, of Troy, warrant arrest

Jasmie N. Holliday, 38, of Dayton, disorderly conduct, obstructing official business

Sik I. Hayden, 38, domestic violence

Ridvan, S. Ridvanov, 22, of Dayton, warrant arrest

January 13

Travis H. Harris, 36, of Mechanicsburg, felony receiving stolen property

Douglas E. Collins, 34, of New Carlisle, theft without consent

Samantha R. Lovey-Heath, 18, possession of marijuana

Sierra M. Kuntz, 18, possession of marijuana

Destiny L. Arthur, 18, possession of marijuana

Billy Csaszar, 43, of Dayton, warrant arrest

January 14

Jonathan A. Matheny, 28, of Dayton, OVI

Stacy N. Lanning, 41, warrant arrest x2

January 15

Tyrell A. Moore, 21, felony warrant, felony failure to comply/fleeing or eluding

Michelle L. Winner, 39, OVI

Dejuan A. Harris, 35, felony domestic violence

Derrek T. Pritchard, 28, of Fairborn, domestic violence

William B. Watson, 18, criminal damaging

Ashley J. Deer, 21, of Trenton, theft

Rebecca L. Brown, 32, homeless, theft, obstructing official business, warrant arrest

January 16

Joshua A. Wilson, 26, of New Carlisle, public indecency/exposure

Paul D. Dunaway, 28, homeless, theft, possession of drug abuse instruments

Susan L. Calhoun, 59, OVI

January 17

Jeffrey W. Qualls, Jr., 26, of Richmond, Indiana, warrant arrest, obstructing official business

Daniel E. Flack, 35, of Eaton, possession of marijuana

Donald L.D. Knisley, 25, possession of drugs, drug paraphernalia

Mansy Y. Mousa, 26, of Centerville, theft

Roberto S. Santiago, 31, of Jersey City, NJ, violation of protection order, possessing drug abuse instruments

Brad A. Culvahouse, 32, of Dayton, felony receiving stolen property

Stevi M. Barr, 22, at large, felony warrant arrest x2

Joshua F. Harrison, 24, possession of drug paraphernalia

January 18

Jamiah A. Marks, 25, disorderly conduct/intoxication, disorderly conduct

Dustin T. Middleton, 26, OVI, obstructing official business, resisting arrest, warrant arrest x2

Amanda G. Montgomery, 27, of Fairborn, theft

Spencer A. Brown, 25, of Beavercreek, felony warrant, theft, resisting arrest, misdemeanor warrant x2

Tessia O. Haywood, 50, of Fairborn, theft

Kathy E. Combs, 33, of Fairborn, violation of protection order

Juriah O. Bennett, 21, warrant arrest x2

Note: All persons listed in the police reports have been charged with the crime shown. Listing here is not indicative of custodial arrest. Source-Huber Heights Police Division.

http://hhcourier.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_police-logo-3.jpg

Compiled by Darrell Wacker dwacker@civitasmedia.com

To contact the Huber Heights Police Division, call 233-1565.

To contact the Huber Heights Police Division, call 233-1565.