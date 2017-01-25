Huber Heights Police arrest report

HUBER HEIGHTS — The following arrests were made by the Huber Heights Police Department. All individuals charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Arrestees listed Huber Heights address unless otherwise noted.
January 12
Deann N. Thompson, 32, of Troy, warrant arrest
Jasmie N. Holliday, 38, of Dayton, disorderly conduct, obstructing official business
Sik I. Hayden, 38, domestic violence
Ridvan, S. Ridvanov, 22, of Dayton, warrant arrest
January 13
Travis H. Harris, 36, of Mechanicsburg, felony receiving stolen property
Douglas E. Collins, 34, of New Carlisle, theft without consent
Samantha R. Lovey-Heath, 18, possession of marijuana
Sierra M. Kuntz, 18, possession of marijuana
Destiny L. Arthur, 18, possession of marijuana
Billy Csaszar, 43, of Dayton, warrant arrest
January 14
Jonathan A. Matheny, 28, of Dayton, OVI
Stacy N. Lanning, 41, warrant arrest x2
January 15
Tyrell A. Moore, 21, felony warrant, felony failure to comply/fleeing or eluding
Michelle L. Winner, 39, OVI
Dejuan A. Harris, 35, felony domestic violence
Derrek T. Pritchard, 28, of Fairborn, domestic violence
William B. Watson, 18, criminal damaging
Ashley J. Deer, 21, of Trenton, theft
Rebecca L. Brown, 32, homeless, theft, obstructing official business, warrant arrest
January 16
Joshua A. Wilson, 26, of New Carlisle, public indecency/exposure
Paul D. Dunaway, 28, homeless, theft, possession of drug abuse instruments
Susan L. Calhoun, 59, OVI
January 17
Jeffrey W. Qualls, Jr., 26, of Richmond, Indiana, warrant arrest, obstructing official business
Daniel E. Flack, 35, of Eaton, possession of marijuana
Donald L.D. Knisley, 25, possession of drugs, drug paraphernalia
Mansy Y. Mousa, 26, of Centerville, theft
Roberto S. Santiago, 31, of Jersey City, NJ, violation of protection order, possessing drug abuse instruments
Brad A. Culvahouse, 32, of Dayton, felony receiving stolen property
Stevi M. Barr, 22, at large, felony warrant arrest x2
Joshua F. Harrison, 24, possession of drug paraphernalia
January 18
Jamiah A. Marks, 25, disorderly conduct/intoxication, disorderly conduct
Dustin T. Middleton, 26, OVI, obstructing official business, resisting arrest, warrant arrest x2
Amanda G. Montgomery, 27, of Fairborn, theft
Spencer A. Brown, 25, of Beavercreek, felony warrant, theft, resisting arrest, misdemeanor warrant x2
Tessia O. Haywood, 50, of Fairborn, theft
Kathy E. Combs, 33, of Fairborn, violation of protection order
Juriah O. Bennett, 21, warrant arrest x2
Note: All persons listed in the police reports have been charged with the crime shown. Listing here is not indicative of custodial arrest. Source-Huber Heights Police Division.
To contact the Huber Heights Police Division, call 233-1565.