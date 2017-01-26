Huber Heights seeks to fill board vacancy

HUBER HEIGHTS – The City of Huber Heights has announced a vacancy on the Citizens Water and Sewer Advisory Board.

Applications will be accepted until February 3, 2017 and can be obtained at City Hall, 6131 Taylorsville Road or from the City of Huber Heights website, www.hhoh.org. (Click on City Council > Boards and Commissions > City of Huber Heights Application for Board/Commission Membership).

Applicants must be a resident and elector of Huber Heights (registered to vote). Boards and commissions advise the City Council on issues important to the City of Huber Heights. Most positions do not require extensive expertise, just an eagerness to serve.

Applications should be sent to the Huber Heights City Council, c/o Anthony Rodgers, Clerk of Council, 6131 Taylorsville Road, Huber Heights, Ohio 45424 or to arodgers@hhoh.org.

Applicants will be contacted to schedule an interview with Huber Heights City Staff and/or the Huber Heights City Council at a time yet to be determined.

Citizens Water and Sewer Advisory Board

The Citizens Water and Sewer Advisory Board solicits input from all water and sewer system users and relays their input to the City Council. The Citizens Water and Sewer Advisory Board assists City staff in making recommendations as to the hiring of a utility management firm and develops long-range plans for the improvement of the system. The Citizens Water and Sewer Advisory Board also reviews, recommends, and advises the City Council on matters relating to:

 management, operation and maintenance of water and wastewater systems and properties

 quality of water delivered to customers

 rates to be charges for water and sewer service

 customer billings and other elements of customer service

 capital improvements

 policies to govern the operation of the water and sewer systems

The Citizens Water and Sewer Advisory Board also hears initial appeals by customers related to billing or services. The Citizens Water and Sewer Advisory Board was established by City Council legislation.

The Citizens Water and Sewer Advisory Board meets bi-monthly on the third Monday of odd numbered months at 6 p.m. or as needed in the Police Community Room at the Huber Heights Police Building at 6121 Taylorsville Road, Huber Heights, Ohio.

Reach Darrell Wacker at 684-8983 or on Twitter @HH_Courier.

