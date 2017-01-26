Police investigating shooting, home invasion on Neptune Lane

HUBER HEIGHTS (WDTN) — Huber Heights Police and detectives are investigating a home invasion that sent one person to the hospital with unknown injuries.

Huber Heights Police are still investigating but they tell 2 NEWS three men forced their way into a home in the 4800 block of Neptune Lane. Once inside the men fired at least one shot at a person in the home. That person was taken to Miami Valley Hospital with unknown injuries.

Police were called to the area after 11:00 a.m.

Police say it is too early in the investigation to know any more detail other than it appears to be a home invasion. The only description of the three men police have is that they were three white men.

Police believe the person who was shot was the only person inside the home at the time.

Investigators are asking anyone who saw or heard anything to contact the Huber Heights Police Division.

This incident is still under investigation. Neptune Lane was blocked by police cruisers but officers have opened the area.