Community Calendar

Weisenborn NJHS collecting pet suplies

HUBER HEIGHTS — The National Junior Honor Society at Weisenborn Junior HIgh School will be hosting a pet supply drive for the Humane Society of Dayton. They will be collecting February 6-10. The drive is open to the community. Any donations may be dropped off in the baskets near the front office of the school. The Humane Society is requesting Iams, Pedigree, Cesar or Science Diet canned dog food and Friskies or Fancy Feast canned cat food. They are also in need of cat and dog toys, collars of any size, liquid hand soap, dish soap and paper towels. Any donations would be greatly appreciated.

Town Hall Meeting to discuss Fairgrounds

HUBER HEIGHTS — The City of Huber Heights has scheduled a town hall meeting to discuss the possible relocation of the Montgomery County Fairgrounds to the city. The meeting will be held Wednesday, Feb. 8 at 6 p.m. in the council chambers at 6131 Taylorsville Road. For more information, contact Clerk of Council Anthony Rodgers at arodgers@hhoh.org or 237-5832.

HHAF Annual Fish Fry slated

HUBER HEIGHTS — The Huber Heights Athletic Foundation is having its annual fundraiser for the Hart Scholarship on Saturday, February 4, 2017 from 6 – 11 p.m. at the Huber Heights Athletic Foundation Wayne Bingo Hall located at: 5367 Fishburg Rd. in Huber Heights. This fish fry is the major fundraising event to fund 2 – $ 8000.00 scholarships given to 1 male and 1 female senior student athlete at Wayne High School each year. Without your continued support we would not be able to assist these deserving scholar-athletes in pursuing their future dreams and goals at the collegiate level.

More information on ticket availability and presale, event activities, menu items, raffles and door prizes, as well as cost and other information to come as the details become finalized.

K of C free throw competition slated

HUBER HEIGHTS — Our Lady of Peace Council #4424 invites all boys and girls ages 9-14 to participate in this year’s K of C Free Throw Championship. The Council competition will be held Saturday, January 28, 2017 at 1 p.m. at the St. Peter School Gym in the Family Life Center. This is a Free Throw competition where participants shoot Free Throws and get a score based on shots made. Winners for each age can continue at the District competition at St. Peter School Gym immediately following the Council competition. Winners at the District level can continue to Regional/State competitions. We encourage families to come out and cheer their players. Please arrive at 12:45pm for registration/parental consent. For more information please contact Damian Rueda at odr_20@hotmail.com or 520-891-2723.

Rotary Club to host Fish Fry/Monte Carlo night

HUBER HEIGHTS – The Rotary Club of Huber Heights will be hosting a Fish Fry/Monte Carlo at the Huber Heights Athletic Foundation on February 11, 2017 from 6-11 p.m. Tickets are available in advance for $12 from any Huber Heights Rotarian or at the office of the Huber Heights Athletic Foundation. Tickets at the door the night of the event will be $15. Tickets include admission, food and beverages.

Knights of Columbus to host fish fry

HUBER HEIGHTS — The Knights of Columbus 4424 is hosting a Fish Fry every third Friday through May. The next one is Friday, January 20, 2016 at 6 pm at the Our Lady of Peace Recreation Hall at 4293 Powell Road in Huber Heights. The All-You-Can-Eat Buffet Dinner includes: Fried Fish, Baked Fish, Sausage and Chicken Nuggets, with sides including Steak Fries, Macaroni and Cheese, Cole Slaw, Baked Beans, Green Beans, as well as Soft Drinks, Coffee and Beer. Desserts also offered for a nominal price by the Ladies Auxiliary. Cost is $14 for adults; $6 for 12 and under; under 5 Free. $40 for the family (Family is Parents and their Children under 18). All proceeds go to charity. Receive a free 50/50 ticket when you donate two canned goods. All are welcome.

Huber Heights City Council to meet

HUBER HEIGHTS — The Huber Heights City Council has scheduled a regular meeting for Monday, Feb. 6 at 7 p.m. in the City Council Chambers, 6131 Taylorsville Road. The meeting is open to the public.

FISH Food Pantry seeks phone volunteers

HUBER HEIGHTS — The Huber Heights FISH Food Pantry is in desperate need of volunteers who live in Huber Heights to take phone calls. We have two people on any one day taking phone calls from home to help people wanting to make an appointment to come to the pantry. Time ranges from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays or Fridays. Volunteers can work as little or as much as they would like, but generally take at least two mornings a month. We would like to continue to serve as many people as we can, but if we don’t get more volunteers, we may need to reduce our hours. Please call Jean Wallingford at 667-0276.

Bereavement Group meets at Good Sam North

ENGLEWOOD – A free bereavement support group for any adult in the community who has lost a loved one takes place at Good Samaritan North health Center most Tuesday evenings of the year. A new six-week session will begin January 10, from 6-7:30 p.m. This group is facilitated by trained chaplains from Good Samaritan Hospital. It focuses on learning about the grief process, as well as sharing your own experiences and listening to others as they share theirs.

Grief Ministry at Sulphur Grove

HUBER HEIGHTS – The Grief Ministry at Sulphur Grove United Methodist Church serves the purpose of standing alongside to support those who have encountered an indirect or significant loss in their lives. This ministry focuses on caring, loving, and encouraging each person through their grief journey. We have group meetings on the first and third Thursday of the month.

Starting October 6 our Grief Ministry team will be hosting the afternoon (1:30 p.m. -3:00 p.m.) grief sessions at the YMCA in Huber Heights. The evening (6:00 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.) sessions will remain at the church.

Cancer Companions

HUBER HEIGHTS — Cancer Companions is a program designed to help people; In-treatment, Post-treatment (survivors), Caregivers and Loved-ones, that have been impacted by the chaos of cancer. This is to help them find new and meaningful ways of Seeing God in their Cancer Journey. The program consists of nine sessions that focus on Faith, Questions for God, Spiritual Healing, Prayer, Stress Reduction, Relationships, Communication and Healthy Living. There is a one-time fee of $16.00 (the cost of the book).This program will be held an hour and a half, one day a week for nine weeks. The program is open to anyone 18 and over. For more information, please contact Pastor Latoya latoyaw@sulphurgrove.org or 937.236.5970.

Kiser High School Almuni Meetings

HUBER HEIGHTS — Kiser High School alumni meetings are held on the fourth Wednesday of each month (except November and December) at the American Legion Post 200 which is at 5046 Nebraska Avenue, Huber Heights. Meetings begin at 7 p.m. Graduates, attendees, and friends of Kiser High School ae welcome to attend. Please park at the rear of the building and use rear entrance.

North Dayton Gold Star Referral Club to meet

HUBER HEIGHTS — Gold Star Referral Clubs are groups of business professionals who get together to help build each others business. The North Dayton referral Partners consists of quality business people who meet over breakfast in order to build relationships, increase business and exchange referrals.

Come visit us at The Heights Café, located at 6178 Chambersburg Road in Huber Heights on Wednesday from 7:15 to 8:30 a.m. Contact Al Harmon at 937-623-3246, with any questions.