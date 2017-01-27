Wayne leads area school blood drive

HUBER HEIGHTS — On Friday, January 13 Wayne High School hosted the Community Blood Center (CBC) for a second blood drive this school year. The National Honor Society sponsored the blood drive by completing the organization and set-up of the blood drive as well as providing food for donors.

Earlier in the week, the CBC came to Wayne to offer information to potential donors to help the process go smoothly and to ensure that all students were prepared to donate. As a result, Wayne is once again the number one school in the area for the number of donations. 136 students signed up to donate and there were 110 successful donations.

The final blood drive of the school year will be held on Wednesday, May 1.

Wayne High School held its second blood drive of the school year on Jan. 13. http://hhcourier.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_BloodDrive.jpg Wayne High School held its second blood drive of the school year on Jan. 13. Contributed photo