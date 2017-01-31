Chamber holds annual meeting

HUBER HEIGHTS — The Huber Heights Chamber of Commerce held its annual meeting and awards banquet on Wednesday, January 25 at T.J. Chumps. Members of the Chamber were recognized for being new members, Businesses of the Month in 2016, as well as special awards.

Earning the Community Partnership Award was Southwestern Ohio Public Radio, better known as Oldies 97.3.

“This award is given to the Non-Profit organization that works closely with the Chamber and other civic groups for the betterment of the Huber Heights community,” said Huber Heights Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Mark Bruns.

Oldies 97.3 is the Dayton area’s only community oldies station and also broadcasts live sporting contests from Wayne High School, community events, community announcements, weekly programs, and a Sunday morning church broadcast.

The station is a 100% volunteer staffed, non-profit community radion station that is listener-supported that depends on donations for operational expenses.

Receiving the Business of the Year was Bonham Electric.

“The business of the year is awarded to the Business that deserves recognition for the successes of their business and contributions to the Huber Heights area and community,” said Bruns. “Longevity and commitment to the community is sometimes hard to realize, but this Huber Heights business has it all.”

Bonham Electric, Inc., one of the most established electrical contractors in Dayton Oh, offers residential service, commercial service, new construction, generator service, and much more.

Bonham Electric was established in October of 1959 by brothers Bob and Chuck Bonham. From their hard work and determination, the Bonham name quickly became synonymous with electricity in the Miami Valley. Customer satisfaction is at the very top of their priorities and they place the highest value on trust and dependability.

Bonham Electric has been a Huber Heights Chamber of Commerce member since 1994.

Finally, receiving the Ed Hart Memorial Award was Dale Hendrix of Hendrix Auto Service.

“This award is presented to an individual who has dedicated themselves to go above and beyond serving and volunteering not only their time and knowledge, but their unselfish dedication to our community,” Bruns said.

Hendrix has been a long-time business man and community leader who began his business as a Phillips 66 service station at the intersection of Brandt Pike and Chambersburg Road. Hendrix was a Wayne Township Trustee in 1978 and was instrumental in the incorporation of the township into what became the City of Huber Heights.

He is a charter member of the Huber Heights Optimist Club and Rotary Club. He received the award with his wife of 60 years, Carol.

Businesses of the Month Awards for 2016:

March: Red Wing Shoes

April: Cedar Hill Furniture

May: Kastle Plumbing

July: Bonham Electric

August: Kirkwood Heating and Cooling

September: Miami Valley Towing – Leons

October: KIA of Dayton

November: The Watering Hole Carwash

December: Old Troy Pike Veterinary Clinic

The staff of Southwest Ohio Public Radio, Oldies 97.3, received the Community Partnership Award at the Huber Heights Chamber of Commerce Annual Meeting last week. http://hhcourier.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_Chamber1.jpg The staff of Southwest Ohio Public Radio, Oldies 97.3, received the Community Partnership Award at the Huber Heights Chamber of Commerce Annual Meeting last week. Jeff Bonham of Bonham Electric received the 2016 Business of the Year Award from Chamber President Melissa McGhee. http://hhcourier.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_Chamber2.jpg Jeff Bonham of Bonham Electric received the 2016 Business of the Year Award from Chamber President Melissa McGhee. Dale Hendrix and his wife Carol received the Ed Hart Memorial Award. They are pictured with Chamber President Melissa McGhee and Executive Director Mark Bruns. http://hhcourier.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_Chamber3.jpg Dale Hendrix and his wife Carol received the Ed Hart Memorial Award. They are pictured with Chamber President Melissa McGhee and Executive Director Mark Bruns.

By Darrell Wacker dwacker@civitasmedia.com

Reach Darrell Wacker at 937-684-8983 or on Twitter @HH_Courier.

Reach Darrell Wacker at 937-684-8983 or on Twitter @HH_Courier.