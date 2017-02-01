Huber Heights Police arrest report

HUBER HEIGHTS — The following arrests were made by the Huber Heights Police Department. All individuals charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Arrestees listed Huber Heights address unless otherwise noted.

January 19

Haley N. Bigelow, 20, of New Carlisle, drug paraphernalia

Brandon M. Howard, 33, theft

Edward L. Eick, 42, disorderly conduct

Jason M. Chenoweth, 32, theft without consent

Tia N. Spurlock, 20, warrant arrest

William M. Vaughn, 65, of Dayton, disorderly conduct

Samantha A. Tipton, 42, of Dayton, disorderly conduct

January 20

Rashonn L. Roberts, 32, of Dayton, disorderly conduct, criminal damaging

James C. McCarthy, 33, OVI, OVI within 20 years of previous OVI

Jonathan K. Wilson, 46, domestic violence

Paul D. Mainville, 43, felony warrant arrest

Jonathon W. White, 30, warrant arrest

Clifton Campbell, at large, theft, felony warrants x2

January 21

Jesse S. Blevins, 31, OVI

James Tanner, 32, of Dayton, theft, drug paraphernalia, possession of drug abuse instruments, warrant arrest

Alexander J. O’Melia-Neal, 19, of Dayton, drug paraphernalia

Robert L. Rouch, 33, of New Carlisle, felony warrant arrest

Carrie B. Dorn, 38, of Dayton, theft, possessing criminal tools, warrant arrest

Robert W. Covert, 36, of Dayton, possession of drug abuse instruments

January 22

Quentin E. Weaver, 26, assault

John K. Caplinger, 30, domestic violence x2

January 23

Bobby R. Gray, 32, possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia

Dionne C. Cooper, 19, of Dayton, theft by deception

Saidah E. A. Coppage, 34, of Dayton, theft by deception

Allyson S. Anderson, 20, of Dayton, theft by deception

January 24

Tyler S. Maggard, 19, theft

Monica S. Ragland, 27, of Springfield, felony theft

Edward G. Keeton, 29, of Dayton, warrant arrest

Dustin L. Roop, 39, warrant arrest

Erica L. Williams, 33, of Trotwood, theft

January 25

Ronald J. Isaac, 45, felony warrant, misdemeanor warrant

Polly A. Heskett, 55, of Springfield, theft

Dallas E. Toner, 41, of Dayton, violation of a protection order

Note: All persons listed in the police reports have been charged with the crime shown. Listing here is not indicative of custodial arrest. Source-Huber Heights Police Division.

