Huber Heights Police arrest report

HUBER HEIGHTS — The following arrests were made by the Huber Heights Police Department. All individuals charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Arrestees listed Huber Heights address unless otherwise noted.
January 19
Haley N. Bigelow, 20, of New Carlisle, drug paraphernalia
Brandon M. Howard, 33, theft
Edward L. Eick, 42, disorderly conduct
Jason M. Chenoweth, 32, theft without consent
Tia N. Spurlock, 20, warrant arrest
William M. Vaughn, 65, of Dayton, disorderly conduct
Samantha A. Tipton, 42, of Dayton, disorderly conduct
January 20
Rashonn L. Roberts, 32, of Dayton, disorderly conduct, criminal damaging
James C. McCarthy, 33, OVI, OVI within 20 years of previous OVI
Jonathan K. Wilson, 46, domestic violence
Paul D. Mainville, 43, felony warrant arrest
Jonathon W. White, 30, warrant arrest
Clifton Campbell, at large, theft, felony warrants x2
January 21
Jesse S. Blevins, 31, OVI
James Tanner, 32, of Dayton, theft, drug paraphernalia, possession of drug abuse instruments, warrant arrest
Alexander J. O’Melia-Neal, 19, of Dayton, drug paraphernalia
Robert L. Rouch, 33, of New Carlisle, felony warrant arrest
Carrie B. Dorn, 38, of Dayton, theft, possessing criminal tools, warrant arrest
Robert W. Covert, 36, of Dayton, possession of drug abuse instruments
January 22
Quentin E. Weaver, 26, assault
John K. Caplinger, 30, domestic violence x2
January 23
Bobby R. Gray, 32, possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia
Dionne C. Cooper, 19, of Dayton, theft by deception
Saidah E. A. Coppage, 34, of Dayton, theft by deception
Allyson S. Anderson, 20, of Dayton, theft by deception
January 24
Tyler S. Maggard, 19, theft
Monica S. Ragland, 27, of Springfield, felony theft
Edward G. Keeton, 29, of Dayton, warrant arrest
Dustin L. Roop, 39, warrant arrest
Erica L. Williams, 33, of Trotwood, theft
January 25
Ronald J. Isaac, 45, felony warrant, misdemeanor warrant
Polly A. Heskett, 55, of Springfield, theft
Dallas E. Toner, 41, of Dayton, violation of a protection order
Note: All persons listed in the police reports have been charged with the crime shown. Listing here is not indicative of custodial arrest. Source-Huber Heights Police Division.
