Seven Wayne High School students, Madysen Adkins, Andrew Hatton, Chase Hill, Emily Hunt, Haylee Hunt, Kadie Omlor, and Sarah Rea, participated in the Bowling Green State University honor bands the weekend of January 28-29.

