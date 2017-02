HUBER HEIGHTS — The following fire and EMS runs were made by the Huber Heights Fire Division between January 21-27:

January 21

EMS Assist CHAMBERSBURG

Illegal Burn HEMINGWAY

Structure Fire DEERFIELD

EMS Assist FISHER

EMS Assist BENGIE

Investigation (Odor) TROY VILLA

Gas Leak (Natural) HIGHBURY

January 22

EMS Assist BRANDT

January 23

Investigation (Odor) MOUNT HOOD

EMS Assist MOUNT MCKINLEY

EMS Assist MOUNT SNOW

EMS Assist PENNYWELL

Fire General Service CLIFFSTONE

EMS Assist DEER BLUFF

Auto Accident With Injuries CHAMBERSBURG

Auto Accident With Injuries BRANDT PIKE@CARRIAGE TRAILS PKY

Auto Accident With Injuries BRANDT

Carbon Monoxide (No Illness) REDBANK

January 24

Carbon Monoxide (No Illness) LEMOYNE

Fire Alarm PERSIMMON WA

EMS Assist BRANDT

January 25

EMS Assist WAYNE MEADOWS

EMS Assist CHAMBERSBURG

EMS Assist STANCREST

Gas Leak (Natural) BRANDT

Auto Accident With Injuries SHULL RD@DEER HAVEN

EMS Assist RESIK

Auto Accident With Injuries BELLEFONTAINE

January 26

EMS Assist MISTY

Fire General Service GREYDALE

EMS Assist ROLLING GLEN

EMS Assist NEPTUNE

EMS Assist KITRIDGE

Auto Accident With Injuries CHAMBERSBURG

EMS Assist CHAMPAIGN

EMS Assist BERCHMAN

EMS Assist PRAIRIE CREEK

EMS Assist WAYNETOWNE

EMS Assist SAFFRON

January 27

EMS Assist CHAMBERSBURG

http://hhcourier.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_Fire_Logo.jpg

Compiled by Darrell Wacker

Reach the Huber Heights Fire Division, call 233-1564.

