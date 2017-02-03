VFW celebrates 50th Anniversary

VFW Huber Heights Memorial Post 3283 Celebrated its 50th Anniversary, Saturday, January 28. Essay Winners From The Post Voice of Democracy and Patriots Pen Programs, A Presentation By At-Large Councilman Glenn Otto Of A Proclamation From The City of Huber Heights, Proclaiming Saturday, January 28, 2017 As VFW Huber Heights Memorial Post 3283 Day In Huber Heights, and Presentation Of The Flag Of The Boy Scouts Venturing Crew 3283, Were The Highlights Of The Program, And Was Emceed By Post Senior Vice Commander Jim Mitchell.

