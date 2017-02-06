Fairgrounds will not relocate to Huber Heights

HUBER HEIGHTS — The City of Huber Heights is no longer in the running to be the new home of the Montgomery County Fairgrounds.

That’s according to a statement sent out by Huber Heights Clerk of Council Anthony Rodgers cancelling a Town Hall meeting on the Fairgrounds that was scheduled for February 8. In that notice, he cited land acquisition costs as being cost prohibitive for the project’s budget.

“The project’s budget requires specific limits on land acquisition costs in order to complete the facilities and buildings to the quality and specifications desired by the Montgomery County Agricultural Society; therefore, the Montgomery County Agricultural Society is no longer considering the land in Huber Heights for this project,” Rodgers wrote. “The City of Huber Heights supports the Montgomery County Events Center and Fairgrounds project, and looks forward to any future opportunities to support and work with the Montgomery County Agricultural Society.”

The site, which fronts I-70, that was being considered sits directly east and north of Gander Mountain, sits near the intersection of I-70 and Old Troy Pike in the Northpark Shopping Center. That development currently includes Lowes, Kohl’s, Elder-Beerman, and Marshalls, and a Staples.

The Agriculture Society has been researching several sites in the county including Brookville, Trotwood, and Huber Heights.

By Darrell Wacker dwacker@civitasmedia.com

Reach Darrell Wacker at 937-684-8983 or on Twitter @HH_Courier.

