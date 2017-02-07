Posted on by

Weisenborn students celebrate Black History Month


Students in Mrs. West’s eighth grade social studies classes made awesome posters to decorate the hallways of Weisenborn Junior High School in observance of Black History Month. Pictured left to right are Shaymaa Askar; Isabella Salinas; Ariyah Long; Keegan O’Brien; and Taylor Williams.


Contributed photo

