Huber Council passes solicitation ordinance

HUBER HEIGHTS — In addition to passing Charter Review items, the Huber Heights City Council passed a door to door solicitation policy last Tuesday, Jan. 31.

That policy, added to the city’s Business Regulations in the City Code, would require anyone selling items, or requesting contributions within the city to obtain a license. This would include organizations such as the Girl Scouts, Boy Scouts, youth baseball teams, tree trimmers, or any other business or organization going door to door to solicit business or contributions. It also includes yard sales.

An exception is made in the ordinance for “canvassing,” which would include the distribution of “ideas, pamphlets, literature, and the like, or the collection of signatures or support for any purpose or cause.” This exception is designed to protect religious and political speech.

In order to obtain a license, applicants must apply with the Huber Heights Police Chief or his designee. There is no fee for a license. The police department will investigate and can deny a license for anyone convicted of a “specified criminal act.”

That is defined as “a felony or misdemeanor involving force, violence, fraud, theft, or sexual oriented offense crimes, sexual abuse, rape, gross sexual imposition. These crimes must include the element of knowledge.” If a person has served a sentence, probation, or parole, they may get a license if two years have expired if the crime was a misdemeanor and five years if it was a felony.

Failure to comply with the licensing can be found guilty of a fourth degree misdemeanor which carries a fine up to $250 and a jail sentence up to 30 days. A separate offense occurs each day of non-compliance.

In other action:

Reappointed David Wilson to the Planning Commission to a term expiring January 31, 2022.

Reappointed Samuel Robinson to the Citizens Water and Sewer Advisory Board to a term expiring January 1, 2020.

Authorized the City Manager to expend funds to Towne Mechanical for HVAC maintenance exceeding purchase order in the amount of $1,169.17.

Authorized the purchase of an emergency medical ambulance at a cost not to exceed $250,000. This purchase will replace a 2009 ambulance with over 200,000 miles that is currently in service as a front line ambulance. The Fire Division will contract with the Horton Ambulance Company which is on the State of Ohio Term Pricing Schedule thus eliminating the need for a competitive bid.

Authorized the purchase of a required utility systems software upgrade at a cost of $39,000 to insure that Suez Water Environmental Services, Inc. remains compatible with the City’s latest version of CMI.

Authorized the City Manager to solicit, advertise, and receive proposals from qualified firms for residential and small business electric aggregation program consultation services. This was necessary after all previous bids were rejected.

By Darrell Wacker dwacker@civitasmedia.com

Reach Darrell Wacker at 937-684-8983 or on Twitter @HH_Courier.

Reach Darrell Wacker at 937-684-8983 or on Twitter @HH_Courier.