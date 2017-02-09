Police accreditation team seeks public comment

HUBER HEIGHTS — A team of assessors from the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies, Inc. (CALEA) will arrive 02/12/16 to examine all aspects of the Huber Heights Police Division’s policy and procedures, management and operations to be measured against 484 law enforcement standards and 212 communications standards.

Verification by the team that the Huber Heights Police Division meets the Commission’s state-of-the-art standards is part of a voluntary process to gain accreditation- a highly prized recognition of law enforcement professional excellence.

As part of the on-site assessment, agency employees and members of the community are invited to offer comments at a public information session Monday, February 13 at 5:00 p.m. The session will be conducted in the Community Room of the Police Division located at 6121 Taylorsville Road.

Agency employees and the public are also invited to offer comments by calling (937)237-3581 on Monday, February 13th between the hours of 1:00 p.m. and 3:00 p.m. Comments will be taken by the Assessment Team and will not be recorded or monitored by Huber Heights Police Division personnel.

Telephone comments as well as appearances at the public information session are limited to 10 minutes and must address the agency’s ability to comply with CALEA’s standards. A copy of the standards is available at the police division. Local contact name is Kristi Warden at (937)233-1565.

Persons wishing to offer written comments about the Huber Heights Police Division’s ability to meet standards for accreditation are requested to write: Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies, Inc. (CALEA), 13575 Heathcote Boulevard, Suite 320 Gainesville, VA 20155.

The Accreditation Program Manager for the Huber Heights Police Division is Kristi Warden. The assessment team is composed of law enforcement practitioners from similar but out-of-state agencies. The assessors will review written materials, interview individuals, and visit offices and other places where compliance can be witnessed. Once the Commission’s assessors complete their review of the agency, they report back to the full Commission, which will then decide if the agency is to be granted accredited status.

Accreditation is for three years, during which the agency must submit annual reports attesting continued compliance with those standards under which it was initially accredited.

For more information regarding the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies, Inc. please write the Commission at 13575 Heathcote Boulevard, Suite 320 Gainesville, VA 20155; or call (703) 352-4225.

Huber Heights Police undergoing 3-year CALEA assessment