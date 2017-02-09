Wayne BPA studests win Region

HUBER HEIGHTS — Wayne High Schools Interactive Multimedia Class (IMM) came out winners at the Region 3 Business Professionals of America (BPA) Awards on January 31. Wayne’s BPA organization brought home an 14 Regional awards this year. This is quite an accomplishment for these talented Wayne High School Students. These students not only won Regional Awards but they represented Wayne with class.

Pictured are Spencer Roberts, 4th place Fundamental Desktop Publishing, Patrick Swartz, 2nd place Digital Publishing, Elijah Crowe, 5th Place Fundamental Accounting, Caleb Pequignot 5th Place Digital Publishing, Garrett Heggem, 1st Place Fundamentals of Web Design, Caleb Butcher, 3rd Place Graphic Design Promotion, Caeleen Tschirhart, 4th Place Digital Publishing, Kaelyn Brown, 3rd Place Fundamental Word Processing, Hope Lawson 6th Place Digital Publishing. Not Pictured are Taylor Strange, 4th Place Fundamental Spreadsheets, Hannah Banks, 5th Place Fundamental Word Processing, Larena Neesmith 6th Place Fundamental Word processing, Mindy Alford, 3rd Place Intermediate Word processing, Lyndsey Leverich 1st Place Fundamental Desktop Publishing, Hunter Garrett, 2nd Place Fundamental Desktop Publishing. Contributed photo