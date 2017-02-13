Weisenborn students earn College Promise Scholarships

HUBER HEIGHTS — Congratulations to these Weisenborn Junior High School recipients of the Montgomery County, Ohio College Promise Scholarships – Aaryn Lekhi, Abigail Romig, Isaiah Adkins, and Hailey-Jo Sabin. The College Promise Program provides these awards for up to fifty eighthth grade Montgomery County students per year.

Students are awarded full scholarships to schools that include, but are not limited to Sinclair Community College, Wright State University, Denison University, Kettering College of Medical Arts, Central State University, Miami University, and the University of Dayton.

