Project Linus provides blankets for sick children

HUBER HEIGHTS — The ladies of Faith Presbyterian Church in Huber Heights meet every Wednesday to sew blankets for Project Linus. Project Linus is a nonprofit organization with a twofold mission. It provides love, a sense of security, warmth and comfort to children who are seriously ill, traumatized or otherwise in need through gifts of new, handmade blankets and afghans, lovingly created by volunteer “blanketeers.”

The blankets are distributed to children by social workers, disaster workers and nurses to comfort children when there is a hospitalization, a disaster or a special need. The pastor at Faith Presbyterian Church is Rev. Maggie Gillespie. The church is located at 5555 Chambersburg Road and the phone number is 233-0873.

http://hhcourier.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_ProjectLinus.jpeg