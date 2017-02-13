Board of Education seeks applicants for vacancy

HUBER HEIGHTS — Due to the resignation of Board member Mrs. Krista Tipton, the Huber Heights City Schools is accepting applications for filling of this vacancy.

The term will be through December 31, 2017. Timeline for this appointment is as follows:

Application Deadline Sunday, February 19, 2017, 4:00 p.m. EST

Interviews, Saturday, February 25, 2017 starting at 9:00 a.m.

Appointment at the Board of Education regular Board meeting, Thursday, March 9, 2017

A letter of interest and resume should be submitted to Gina Helmick, Treasurer at: gina.helmick@huberheightscityschools.org or mailed to her attention to 5954 Longford Road, Huber Heights, OH 45424.

Questions regarding this vacancy can be directed to Ms. Helmick at 937.237.4126.

Reach Huber Heights City Schools Treasurer Gina Helmick at 937-237-4126.

