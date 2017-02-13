Weisenborn Junior High School recognizes Super Students for second quarter

Weisenborn Junior High School’s “Super Students” for the second quarter were recognized during a special assembly and received Warrior key rings and spirit tags. There were 156 students “Super Students” for the second quarter. The criteria to qualify for the “Super Students” assembly was a 3.2 GPA or higher; perfect attendance; and no office referrals.

Weisenborn recognizes Super Students

