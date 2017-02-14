Council sets time limits on work sessions

HUBER HEIGHTS — Huber Heights City Council agreed on what its members hope will be some better ways to do things at Monday night’s council meeting.

During a discussion on the rules of council, members agreed they would like to see some changes in how council work sessions are handled. Council members supported a 4-hour limit on work sessions and also came to agreement that the work sessions would be chaired by different council members.

Council Member Nancy Byrge’s suggestion that council members take turns chairing the work sessions, starting with the council member from the first ward and working down the list of council members in order, was backed by most members of council. The change would not affect regular council meetings, which will continue to be chaired by the mayor as spelled out in the city charter. Council members will further discuss the wording for the changes at the next work session before approval.

Council also discussed following Roberts’ Rules of Order more closely during council meetings. A suggestion by Byrge that regular council meetings start at 6 p.m. instead of 7 p.m. was discussed but council decided to stay with the 7 p.m. starting time.

Also on Monday night, city council:

Heard from resident Bill Tullis, who said car break-ins and vandalism in the Thomas Cloud Park area is a problem that the city has not addressed. Tullis told council that the police department has done little to stop the problem and recent posts on the Facebook page “Everything Huber Heights” have given the problem more exposure, not only raising tempers in the area but also creating bad publicity for the city. He said he is afraid residents of the area might start taking action themselves and asked council to do something before the situation worsens.

Approved appointment of Lee Cromer to an Arts and Beautification Committee term expiring June 30, 2018 and Ann Dew to an Arts and Beautification term expiring June 30, 2020.

Approved a liquor transfer for the Rancho Grande restaurant, which is moving from Poe Avenue to 7375 Old Troy Pike, formerly was the location of LaRosa’s.

Approved a contract with Wilson Electronic Displays for a digital display sign to be constructed at Thomas Cloud Park. The screen size will be five by nine feet and the cost is not to exceed $45,000. The sign will be paid off over a five-year period. The resolution passed 6-2, with Glenn Otto and Richard Shaw voting no.

Approved expansion of electrical service to the street lighting system in areas of The Oaks subdivision.

Approved a resolution authorizing the city manager to seek bids and award a four-year contract for mowing and maintenance in city parks. Otto asked that the city do some research into the possibility of handling these tasks itself sometime in the future.

Approved a resolution to solicit proposals for the annual fireworks display for the Star Spangled Heights Festival.

Council’s next meeting will be Feb. 27, 7 p.m., at city hall.

By David Lindeman For the Courier

Reach David Lindeman at 937-684-8983 or on Twitter @HH_Courier.

