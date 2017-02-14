Huber Heights Police seek identity of Marco’s Pizza robbery suspect

HUBER HEIGHTS — Huber Heights police are seeking the public’s help in locating a male suspected of robbing the Marco’s Pizza on Brandt Pike last Wednesday.

Shortly after 10:30 p.m. officers responded to the store at 5001 Brandt Pike on a report of an armed robbery. A white male subject entered the business, displayed a black semi-auto handgun, and demanded cash from the employee. The suspect then fled the business on foot and most likely into an unknown vehicle. The suspect obtained an undetermined amount of cash.

The suspect is described as a white male, approximately 5’10’’, 180 pounds, wearing dirty dark blue jeans and a red Ohio State hoodie. He also had a black toboggan style hat on and possibly gym shoes. It appeared that his clothing may have had paint on it and he had dark colored facial hair.

If anyone recognizes the suspect, they are asked to contact the Huber Heights Police Division at 937-233-2080.

http://hhcourier.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_MarcoRobbery.jpg HHPD photo http://hhcourier.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_MarcoRobbery2.jpg HHPD photo

By Darrell Wacker dwacker@civitasmedia.com

Reach Darrell Wacker at 937-684-8983 or on Twitter @HH_Courier.

