Huber Heights City Schools Science Fair winners

HUBER HEIGHTS — The Huber Heights City Schools 2017 District Science Fair was held on Wednesday, February 8, 2017 in the Wayne High School Gym. The students who participated represented all five elementary buildings and Weisenborn Junior High. Each student earned their way to the district fair by being in the top twelve of their individual school fairs. Science Fair Awards were presented in the WHS Cafeteria immediately following the Fair.

The following students earned an “Excellent” for their projects: Kaylynn Harden, Monique Njumashua, Madison Ward, Shawn Webb, Baylie Weger, and William Wright Jr. from Charles H. Huber Elementary; Carlisianna Berry, C’ara Boyd, Emma Boyle, Chloe Cantrell, Aislyn Hull, Taryn Shea, Caleb Shuherk, and Sydney Williams from Monticello Elementary; Bailey Bowman, Allison Hale, Alyssa Hodkin, Amerie Matthews, Gage Wick, and James Zbinden from Rushmore Elementary; Taylor Adkins, Maddison Brown, Dustin Combs, Jaedyn Emerson, Lauren Jones, Myah Snyder, Sophia Tyree, and Emma Whitaker from Valley Forge Elementary; Kinnick Dahlstrom, Joshua Hedges, Alexander Morey, Megan Rybitski, Mensit Tuyishime, Ronan Weaver, and Ashley Weiss from Wright Brothers; Nathanael Bentz, Sophie Coulibaly, Allie Dodge, Hannah Howell, and Cayleigh Turner from Weisenborn Junior High School.

A “Superior” rating was earned by: Sarah Adkins, Meghan Bernard, Julieana Biggs, Enna Eastman, Emma Mainord, and Chase Wolford from Charles H. Huber Elementary; Laine Briar, Brandon Hannah, Kadence Hegyi, and Kyle Showers from Monticello Elementary; Jacob Emery, Andrew Evans, Payton McIntosh, John Rogers, Aubrey Shelby, and Alan Wilson from Rushmore Elementary; Hollie Cain, Joshua Crist, Wyatt Cyran, and Elizabeth Moore from Valley Forge; Leah Livesay from Wright Brothers Elementary; Mia Bailey, Sarai Combs, Aubryanna Hall, J.W. Rucker, Kaylah Vorhees from Weisenborn Junior High.

Students who earned a “Superior” rating and are in FIFth grade or above are eligible to participate in the regional West District Science Day to be held at Central State University on March 18, 2017.

The district would like to extend its thanks to parents and teachers who supported the student projects as well as numerous community volunteers who judged the projects. Without their support, the fair would not be possible.

The Huber Heights City Schools held its annual Science Fair on Wednesday, February 8. http://hhcourier.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_ScienceFair.jpeg The Huber Heights City Schools held its annual Science Fair on Wednesday, February 8. Contributed photo

HHCS report

Reach Ben Ay-ers, Curriculum and Instruction for the Huber Heights City Schools, at 937-237-6300 ext. 80127.

Reach Ben Ay-ers, Curriculum and Instruction for the Huber Heights City Schools, at 937-237-6300 ext. 80127.