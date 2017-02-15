Huber Heights Police arrest report

HUBER HEIGHTS — The following arrests were made by the Huber Heights Police Department. All individuals charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Arrestees listed Huber Heights address unless otherwise noted.
February 2
Nicholas A. Holmes, 22, of Dayton, OVI
Douglas P. Rogers, 20, possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia
February 3
John P. Tevis, 45, of Dayton, driving under suspension, resisting arrest, possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia
Britney D. Andrews, 23, of Trotwood, theft, possessing criminal tools
Kyle J. Ellis, 22, of Sidney, theft
Shane D. Skeens, 48, of Piqua, theft without consent
Celio J. Spada, 56, of Dayton, possession of marijuana
Michael D. Mills, 29, warrant arrest
February 4
Benjamin F. Neria, 33, of Dayton, domestic violence
Jermaine L. Glover, 27, of Fairborn, warrant arrest
Ashley D. Snouffer, 33, of Fairborn, possession of marijuana
Donato J. Macpherson, 30, possession of marijuana
Crystal G. Mullins, 44, drug paraphernalia
February 5
Ryan J. Maxwell, 31, drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana
Eric L. Harrison, 30, of Kettering, warrant arrest
February 6
Michael A. Moore, 37, warrant arrest
Richard H. Williams, 19, OVI, OVI under 21 years of age
Shabrand M. Walder, 28, of Dayton, warrant arrest
February 7
Ronnie Edmonds, Jr., 23, possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia
Willie G. Grant, 18, theft
James T. Flatter, 19, at large, felony warrant
Luke D. Farris, 31, of Springfield, warrant arrest
February 8
Tyler J. Baio, 25, disorderly conduct
