Huber Heights Police arrest report

HUBER HEIGHTS — The following arrests were made by the Huber Heights Police Department. All individuals charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Arrestees listed Huber Heights address unless otherwise noted.

February 2

Nicholas A. Holmes, 22, of Dayton, OVI

Douglas P. Rogers, 20, possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia

February 3

John P. Tevis, 45, of Dayton, driving under suspension, resisting arrest, possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia

Britney D. Andrews, 23, of Trotwood, theft, possessing criminal tools

Kyle J. Ellis, 22, of Sidney, theft

Shane D. Skeens, 48, of Piqua, theft without consent

Celio J. Spada, 56, of Dayton, possession of marijuana

Michael D. Mills, 29, warrant arrest

February 4

Benjamin F. Neria, 33, of Dayton, domestic violence

Jermaine L. Glover, 27, of Fairborn, warrant arrest

Ashley D. Snouffer, 33, of Fairborn, possession of marijuana

Donato J. Macpherson, 30, possession of marijuana

Crystal G. Mullins, 44, drug paraphernalia

February 5

Ryan J. Maxwell, 31, drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana

Eric L. Harrison, 30, of Kettering, warrant arrest

February 6

Michael A. Moore, 37, warrant arrest

Richard H. Williams, 19, OVI, OVI under 21 years of age

Shabrand M. Walder, 28, of Dayton, warrant arrest

February 7

Ronnie Edmonds, Jr., 23, possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia

Willie G. Grant, 18, theft

James T. Flatter, 19, at large, felony warrant

Luke D. Farris, 31, of Springfield, warrant arrest

February 8

Tyler J. Baio, 25, disorderly conduct

Note: All persons listed in the police reports have been charged with the crime shown. Listing here is not indicative of custodial arrest. Source-Huber Heights Police Division.

To contact the Huber Heights Police Division, call 233-1565.

