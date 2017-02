HUBER HEIGHTS — The following fire and EMS runs were made by the Huber Heights Fire Division between February 2-8:

February 2

EMS Assist CEDAR KNOLLS

EMS Assist BELLEFONTAINE

EMS Assist HARSHMANVILLE

EMS Assist MOBERLY

Illegal Burn WHITE OAK

EMS Assist OLD COUNTRY

EMS Assist BETH

EMS Assist BERCHMAN

Vehicle Fire BRANDT [email protected] 70

February 3

Investigation (Odor) TROY VILLA

EMS Assist ROTHFIELD

EMS Assist FISHER

Auto Accident With Injuries STATE ROUTE [email protected]

Auto Accident With Injuries STATE ROUTE [email protected]

EMS Assist BELLEFONTAINE

Fire Alarm (High Hazard) BRANDT

Structure Fire CLAYBECK

EMS Assist APACHE

Vehicle Fire INTERSTATE 70

EMS Assist SHADY OAK

Vehicle Fire INTERSTATE 70

EMS Assist OLD TROY

February 4

Structure Fire BELLE PLAIN

Gas Leak (Natural) BRANDT

Investigation (Odor) OLD TROY

Fire Alarm COUNTRY PARK

February 5

EMS Assist KAUTZ

EMS Assist BRANDT

Mutual Aid OBCO MTM MOLDED PRODUCTS

Structure Fire TILBURY

Vehicle Fire BRANDT

EMS Assist SEAMAN

February 6

Structure Fire TILBURY

EMS Assist BUSHCLOVER

Auto Accident With Injuries WAYNEGATE

Gas Leak (Natural) ROLLING GLEN

EMS Assist OLD TROY

EMS Assist OLD TROY

Structure Fire NEBRASKA

February 7

EMS Assist BRANDT

EMS Assist BRANDT

Service Call RUSTIC WOODS

EMS Assist LONGFORD

February 8

Carbon Monoxide (No Illness) CARIBE

EMS Assist DEER HOLLOW

EMS Assist HUBBARD

Compiled by Darrell Wacker

Reach the Huber Heights Fire Division, call 233-1564.

