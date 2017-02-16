Huber Heights Police honor February’s Safety Patrol of the Month students

The Huber Heights Police Division hosted the February Safety Patrol of the Month Luncheon at CiCis Pizza in Huber Heights. Each Elementary school chooses their most outstanding Safety Patrol Students to eat lunch with Huber Heights Police Officers. Officer Lambert hosts this event and provides the winners with their meals, he also gives each student a certificate, and a prize from the Police Division. Pictured left to right are Meghan Bernard and Natalie Kohrs from Charles H Huber Elementary, Grayce Kiper and Ana Starline from Wright Brothers Elementary, Landon Wonders and Chase Hicks from Rushmore Elementary, and Emily Patton and Ashlynn Mandich from Valley Forge Elementary along with Officer Savard and Officer Lambert from the Huber Heights Police Division.

http://hhcourier.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_FebSafetyPatrol.jpeg The Huber Heights Police Division hosted the February Safety Patrol of the Month Luncheon at CiCis Pizza in Huber Heights. Each Elementary school chooses their most outstanding Safety Patrol Students to eat lunch with Huber Heights Police Officers. Officer Lambert hosts this event and provides the winners with their meals, he also gives each student a certificate, and a prize from the Police Division. Pictured left to right are Meghan Bernard and Natalie Kohrs from Charles H Huber Elementary, Grayce Kiper and Ana Starline from Wright Brothers Elementary, Landon Wonders and Chase Hicks from Rushmore Elementary, and Emily Patton and Ashlynn Mandich from Valley Forge Elementary along with Officer Savard and Officer Lambert from the Huber Heights Police Division. Contributed photo