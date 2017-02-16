Celebrate Fine Arts at Wayne High School

HUBER HEIGHTS — Artwork from Huber Heights students throughout the district, along with participating Huber Heights staff will be displayed in the Wayne High School Muntz Gym. The artwork will include work from Wayne High School, Weisenborn Middle School, and the elementary schools.

The art will be on display May 3-4 from 6 – 9 p.m.

The Wayne High School band will be performing in the auditorium in conjunction with the art show. Both evenings, the band will be performing in the Auditorium, which is next to the Muntz gym.

May 3 at 7 p.m. – Concert Band and Jazz Band

May 4 at 7 p.m. – Symphonic Band and Wind Ensemble

Come out and see the talents of our Huber Heights students and enjoy an evening of great music.

http://hhcourier.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_HHCSlogo-5.jpg